Graichen departure triggers debate about timing of heating law

“I think it’s out of the question to say goodbye before the summer break,” he said FDP-General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai of the “Bild” newspaper. “It is not decisive when the GEG is passed. It is crucial that it becomes a good law that does not overwhelm anyone and enables many technologies,” emphasized Djir-Sarai. He announced a catalog of questions from his group to Habeck. “The FDPGroup still has around 100 questions for Robert Habeck. As long as they are not answered, the deliberations on the law cannot begin,” said the FDP Secretary General.