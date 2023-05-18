Home » Graichen departure triggers debate about timing of heating law
Business

Graichen departure triggers debate about timing of heating law

by admin
Graichen departure triggers debate about timing of heating law

“I think it’s out of the question to say goodbye before the summer break,” he said FDP-General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai of the “Bild” newspaper. “It is not decisive when the GEG is passed. It is crucial that it becomes a good law that does not overwhelm anyone and enables many technologies,” emphasized Djir-Sarai. He announced a catalog of questions from his group to Habeck. “The FDPGroup still has around 100 questions for Robert Habeck. As long as they are not answered, the deliberations on the law cannot begin,” said the FDP Secretary General.

See also  "Inflation is a real threat if the Fed does not act it loses credibility"

You may also like

Torremaggiore, the wife of the killer forced to...

War in Ukraine becomes topic at G7 meeting

Walmart: Solid accounts in 1Q and raises EPS...

Hong Kong stocks closed: Hang Seng Index fell...

Psychologist on sexual harassment: Never “just” your hand...

Here is the innovative 3D printing system for...

Market and morality (3)Why we can’t not tradeA...

Neet emergency, Multiversity takes the field: over 1...

S&P 500 hits new 2023 high, debt ceiling...

Tax revenue fell again significantly in April

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy