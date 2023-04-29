Graichen: FDP politicians distance themselves from Habeck State Secretary

The behavior of Robert Habeck’s State Secretary Patrick Graichen has also been criticized from within the traffic light coalition. This had belonged to a selection committee that proposed his own best man for an important post. FDP politicians call for clarification.

Family ties between important employees of Habeck cause criticism. Now the Ministry of Economics would like to examine the chairmanship of the management board of the German Energy Agency. Their boss is Habeck’s best man.

In the debate about Patrick Graichen, State Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, several politicians from the traffic light coalition are also distancing themselves. Graichen has been criticized because he belonged to a selection committee that suggested Graichen’s own best man as the only candidate for the post of the new head of the German Energy Agency (dena). According to the ministry, Graichen only disclosed this conflict of interest to Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) at the beginning of this week.

Graichen’s family relationships within the ministry have been viewed critically since he took office: his sister is married to Michael Kellner, another state secretary in Habeck’s economics ministry, and also works for the Öko-Institut, whose studies often form the basis for the ministry’s political decisions delivers.

The energy policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Michael Kruse, emphasized on Friday that he had not yet commented on the “reporting on the family ties between the management level of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the commissioned institutes”. “But that’s changing, because the recommendation of one’s best man for a management position is a transgression that lacks any tact,” said Kruse. “If it’s true that Patrick Graichen recommended his best man in a pre-selection, then that’s overkill.”

State secretaries must be above any suspicion of accepting an advantage. “Robert Habeck must clarify this matter quickly and explain how he intends to win back the trust that has been lost,” Kruse demands.

The economic policy spokesman for the Liberals, Reinhard Houben, had previously expressed criticism. “Mr. Graichen is increasingly becoming a political burden for Economics Minister Habeck,” he told the “Handelsblatt”. The question arises as to “whether Mr. Graichen is still acceptable in his office”. Houben explained that biases in the selection of personnel must not lead to discrediting of the federal government’s economic and energy policies. “Instead of continuing to pursue a salami tactic, everything must now be on the table.”

Graichen is considered Minister Habeck’s most important employee. As State Secretary, he is responsible in particular for the implementation of the planned energy and heat transition. He was also instrumental in the failed gas levy and the new building energy law, which is to ban new gas heating systems from next year if they are not operated with 65 percent renewable energies.

