Home » Graichen has to go – but Habeck still can’t get rid of the affair
Business

Graichen has to go – but Habeck still can’t get rid of the affair

by admin
Graichen has to go – but Habeck still can’t get rid of the affair

Et was a high-risk strategy that Robert Habeck chose last week after being questioned before the Bundestag committees. He deliberately backed his State Secretary Patrick Graichen, who had been heavily criticized for days because of the best man affair.

“I have decided that Patrick Graichen does not have to leave because of this mistake,” he said. Seven days later it is clear: one word in this sentence was the decisive one.

See also  [Game News]FFVII remake PC version bursts with BUG‧PSN member version can be upgraded-ezone.hk

You may also like

Billionaire Dirk Rossmann invests in this company

Mediobanca acquires Arma Partners to strengthen advisory

“Seize the opportunity”: The skilled trades are short...

Lega, Zaia speaks clearly: “Without autonomy, goodbye to...

In April, the overall increase in the sales...

China – calls from the CDU for sanctions...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

Two people from Cologne produce e-bike fleets for...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

New energy vehicles will go to the countryside...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy