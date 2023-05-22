Graichen successor: more names in the game

For a few days now, Klaus Müller, currently President of the Federal Network Agency, has been treated in the media as a possible successor to Secretary of State for Energy Patrick Graichen in the Federal Ministry of Economics (BMWK). Müller is a member of the Greens, a former Minister of the Environment in Schleswig-Holstein and a long-standing board member of the Federal Association of Consumer Advice Centers. He is considered a confidante of Habeck.

Precisely for this reason, Habeck could also decide against recruiting from his closest circle again, according to the Berlin “Tagesspiegel”. In addition, an appointment by Müller would tear big holes in his current function. What speaks in his favor is that he could probably start working at the BMWK quickly, because he would probably get out of his current employment contract quickly.

Prominent heads Mastiaux and Andreae

The “Tagesspiegel” also considers a successor from business or the energy supplier scene to be conceivable. One name that is circulating is former EnBW boss Frank Mastiaux. Another candidate from the energy sector is Kerstin Andreae, the general manager of the Federal Association of Energy and Water Management (BDEW). She sat for the Greens in the Bundestag for years and switched to BDEW in 2019.

The energy expert of the Greens parliamentary group Ingrid Nestle could also be in the game, but with the shortcoming of being very close to Habeck. Nestle was already Secretary of State for Energy in Schleswig-Holstein Habeck. According to his own statement, the Minister for Energy and Climate Protection in Schleswig-Holstein, Tobias Goldschmidt, is not available.

BMWK is still covered when it comes to names

According to Habeck, the successor for Graichen should be “as soon as possible”. He announced that he would present a successor by the parliamentary summer recess at the latest, i.e. by the beginning of July. However, the BMWK has not yet officially commented on possible candidates. (hcn – with dpa)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

