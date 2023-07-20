Grain deal: Russia’s real calculus in Ukraine

16
If one ignores the moral question of global supply and also the fact that Russia and Ukraine are opponents of the war, one could certainly claim, based on Bill Clinton, about the grain agreement that collapsed on Monday: “It´s the economy, stupid“.
In the case of grain, both warring parties are clearly also concerned with business and market shares in the world. Various statements are to be interpreted accordingly.
