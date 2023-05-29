Gramellini towards La7. Goodbye Rai after the outburst on TV, contract expiring

Massimo Gramellini leaves Rai, a program on La7 is ready. Rumors

Another name towards farewell to Rai? In the last episode of “The word”, broadcast on Rai 3, the journalist and columnist of Corriere della Sera Massimo Gramellini greeted his audience in a way that made fans of the program worry a lot. More than a greeting, in fact, that of Gramellini it felt more like goodbye.

“My word is public – he said Gramellini – In seven years you have become so many, but never like this year have we felt the existence of a sentimental connection. You feel this program as a small part of your life, I realize it when I meet some of you on the street. For us, there could be no more beautiful compliment. But ‘public’ also means public service. Allow me to thank the much mistreated Rai. Beyond and above the appetite for power to which it has been the subject since its birth, this company is full of extraordinary workers, technicians and managers. I’ve been lucky enough to work with many of them.”

However, fans of “The wordthey are right to worry. As he writes Dagospy, the conductor would be on the expiry of his contract and would still be awaiting final meetings in viale Mazzini. Among the most probable future scenarios is a conduction on Saturday evening La7taking advantage of the facilitated connection with urban Cairopatron of the television network and of Rcs, publishing company of CorSera.

