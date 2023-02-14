Home Business Grana Padano among the sponsors of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Games
There will also be Grana Padano among the sponsors of the 2026 Olympic Games organized in Italy. The Milano Cortina Foundation and the Grana Padano Consortium have announced the signing of a partnership in view of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. The Consortium thus wants to consolidate the close link with the territory, embracing the fundamental principles of environmental, social and economic sustainability, which also inspire the Winter Olympic Games. Grana Padano joins Eni, Esselunga, Herbalife and Ranstad who have already signed agreements for the sponsorship of the games which sees the Foundation seeking approximately 500 million euros.

Grana Padano represents the most important agri-food chain in the sector and its institutional function is to protect and promote places, the tradition and culture of an agri-food excellence with protected designation of origin that has embraced Italian values. In 2022, more than 5 million and 200 thousand wheels were produced which make Grana Padano DOP a symbol of Made in Italy quality and excellence.

