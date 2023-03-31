Listen to the audio version of the article

The National Strategic Fund, managed by Cassa depositi e prestiti and Enpaia, the national welfare institution for agricultural workers and employees, enter Granarolo with a capital increase of 160 million euros to relaunch the Emilia-based group. The Granlatte cooperative, which brings together over 600 producers, will keep the majority and will also participate in the capital increase. Cooperlat and Intesa Sanpaolo also remain in the shareholding structure.

The National Strategic Fund puts 100 million

The Granarolo operation marks the debut of the Fondo Nazionale Strategico, the segment of Patrimonio Rilancio created to invest in companies making a profit with solid growth prospects and to support their development plans with a medium-long term horizon. For this ‘national champion’ of the agri-food sector, a sector considered strategic, the Fund is making available – according to what has been learned – 100 million euros and at the end of the operation, expected by May, will have a share of Granarolo around 15 per hundred. Enpaia, the national welfare institution for workers and employees in agriculture, co-invests with Fns, which commits 30 million euros and will have a share of around 5%; Granlatte, the cooperative that leads the group, is also participating with 30 million in the capital increase and so its stake from around 77.5% will predictably dilute to around 65%, thus remaining firmly in control. The other shareholders, Intesa Sanpaolo and Cooperlat who do not participate will see their shares decrease proportionally.

Capital strengthening

The capital strengthening operation, reads a company note, is functional to the implementation of the 2023-2026 strategic plan of the Granarolo group, which also provides for extraordinary operations aimed at strengthening the group’s competitive positioning in Italy and abroad. «It is – explains Gianpiero Calzolari, president of Granarolo – an extraordinary capitalization investment. The objectives that the company intends to achieve are to consolidate and increase its presence on the national market through digital transformation and innovation of the product chain, strengthen its international positioning, innovate to anticipate new product solutions in a constantly changing market. evolution”.

“The investment in Granarolo has a double value for Enpaia – affirm the president of the foundation, Giorgio Piazza, and the general manager, Roberto Diacetti – strategic for its growth potential in a sector, the agri-food sector, of significant importance for the economy of our country; and mission related since it is believed to have a positive systemic impact on the dairy sector which will favor the development of local economies through greater employment, activating a multiplier effect in the areas of intervention precisely on those who contribute to the revenues of the pension provision”.