Grand Resort Bad Ragaz is looking for a replacement for Russian guests in the USA The Grand Resort Bad Ragaz has long welcomed many guests from Russia. This market collapsed with the war in Ukraine. The Grand Resort is now looking for new markets.

The Grand Resort Bad Ragaz has almost reached the level of sales before the pandemic. Image: Tobias Garcia

“An economically challenging environment, the energy crisis and political tensions in Eastern Europe” were also drastic events for the Grand Resort Bad Ragaz, the company writes in a statement. Not just because of rising costs. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a customer group broke away for the hotel.

“Russian guests were relevant for us,” says spokeswoman Astrid Hüni. Apart from the Russian diaspora in Switzerland, this market has collapsed. But that is only one of the reasons why the number of overnight stays in the Grand Hotel fell by around 5,000 to 78,450 from 2021 to 2022 – but not the most important. Because even during the corona pandemic, many guests from abroad stayed away, including the Russians. “We hoped that things would return to normal. On February 24, 2022, it was clear that this would not be the case.”

Swiss guests remain loyal

Instead, the Grand Resort accommodated more and more guests from Switzerland. “And they remain loyal to us to a large extent,” says Hüni. Nevertheless, one felt the lifting of many travel restrictions. “The Swiss are also increasingly going abroad again.” However, the Grand Resort can cope well with the decline in hotel overnight stays: In 2022, sales increased from CHF 94 million to CHF 105 million, which is just below the result for 2019. The Clinic Bad Ragaz increased its result again. The Tamina Therme also recorded a record result with 290,000 visitors.

But the customers from Russia should not come back anytime soon. “We no longer work this market,” says Hüni. Just because of the sanctions. “We are challenged to open up new markets – or to win them back after the pandemic.” Ideas already exist: “One target market for us is definitely the USA. But this is a huge and demanding market.” Each market also has its own dynamics, which is why it is not possible to replace a market one-to-one. “It is therefore important for us to remain broadly based and to rely on our strengths of health and cuisine.”