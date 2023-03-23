Listen to the audio version of the article

The German brand Opel, now part of the Stellantis Group, reintroduces the GSe brand but while once the final “e” stood for Einspritzung (injection in German), today the acronym stands for Grand Sport Electric. The GSe models are the spearhead of the respective series: cars characterized by a triple engine, two electric motors and one internal combustion engine, to give primarily a sportier character and at the same time greater flexibility of use and more sustainability.

The green evolution of the brand

The new versions are part of the brand renewal process with the progressive electrification of the entire range: in fact, 12 electrified models are already available, which will increase to 15 by the end of the year, with the aim of having an electrified version for each model proposed from the brand already by 2024. Opel has in fact already announced that from 2028 it will offer only fully electric cars and aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2038.

It is not so immediate to understand the meaning of the Gse proposal and in particular of the Grandland, which we have had the opportunity to try, but we must not think in compartments: it is a high-performance SUV designed for those who, once they have left their family at home , you want to enjoy a sporty and dynamic drive that usually does not belong to this type of vehicle.

First contact with the Grandland Gse

The two electric motors, one on the front axle and one on the rear axle, work in perfect synchrony with the 1.6 turbo petrol to provide a good 300 HP of power (221 kW) and 520 Nm of maximum torque. The use of the dual motorization makes it possible to take advantage of the large torque of the electric motors, keeping fuel consumption and emissions low in the cycle of use: 1.2 l/100 km according to the WLTP procedure, with CO2 emissions of 28-27 g /km. The gearbox is an eight-speed automatic, common to other cars in the Stellantis Group, and the Sport mode, as well as making the suspension more reactive, acts both on the steering and on the gear ratios. The 14.2 kWh lithium-ion battery allows a range, purely in electric mode, of more than 60 km and full recharging takes place in 2 hours with the standard 7.4 kW charger.

Aesthetically, the differences compared to the normal version are minimal: Opel has wisely avoided following a too sporty design (those with super wings, to be clear) but has chosen to customize the Gse version with a contrasting black roof which makes it visually lower and slender, new 19” alloy wheels and other small details such as the GSE badge on the tailgate. Those who want more customization can also order the black bonnet. Inside, the alcantara seats are specific to this version and certified by AGR (an independent body of German postural doctors): the multiple adjustments with which they are equipped should guarantee the best posture for everyone. The infotainment, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, uses a 10-inch color touch screen, while driving information is displayed on a 12-inch display.