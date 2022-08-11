GraniteShares, US issuer of ETFs, listed for the first time on the American Nasdaq market, 4 ETFs leveraged on single stocks (Tesla, Coinbase and Apple). This is an absolute novelty for the American market, thanks to which investors will have an option that was previously exclusive only to hedge funds.

Globally, the broad segment of short and leveraged ETPs attracted significant investor inflows, from $ 2.4 billion in assets under management in 2006 to 111.9 billion dollars at the end of May 2022. Source, EFTGI).

The new suite of ETFs proposed by GraniteShares allows sophisticated US investors to take high conviction positions on some of the most popular US stocks: Tesla (TSLA), Coinbase (COIN) e Apple (AAPL). There is also the possibility of going short on the Tesla stock.

Absolute novelty in the USA

Historically, access to leverage on individual stocks has been the domain of specialists such as Hedge Funds. GraniteShares has eliminated a key barrier to entry by making such exposures available on the exchange through ETFs, giving sophisticated investors the opportunity to express high-conviction views in a transparent and accessible way.

GraniteShares first launched single-stock leveraged ETFs in the UK in 2019. It consisted of + 3X and -3X leveraged products on popular stocks such as Tesla, NIO, Rolls Royce and BP and has since expanded the range of products offered, reaching 106 ETFs in all major European markets: UK, France , Italy and Germany. The GraniteShares product range has proved highly appreciated by investors in Europe and the company has decided to bring this type of product and its operational experience to the US market.

The ETFs in question provide long and short leveraged exposure to a selection of the major companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

Here are the first GraniteShares ETFs on single stocks: