Graphics card unsalable, help NV? The official retail prices of the RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition cards sold directly on NVIDIA’s German official website have all been reduced. Among them, the 3090 Ti still has the sharpest drop, shrinking from 2,249 euros to 1,329 euros, which is equivalent to playing 6 The discount directly saves 920 euros, or about 6568 yuan.

The 3090 has been reduced by 350 euros to 1199 euros, and the 3080 Ti has also dropped by 110 euros.

Of course, this price adjustment is not only effective in Germany, but also in France and Spain. It seems that the entire European market has also begun to clear inventory.

However, the RTX 3080/3070 Ti/3070/3060 Ti, which sells well, still maintains a premium price, NV is solid, and belief is priceless.

As planned, NVIDIA will release the RTX 40 series graphics cards of the Ada Lovelace architecture at the GTC conference on September 20. Let’s wait and see how the latter’s appearance will stir up the current graphics card market.

