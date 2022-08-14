The standard cruising range is 605 kilometers, the hydrogen consumption per 100 kilometers is 1.18 kilograms, and the cost per kilometer is only 0.4 yuan. In the first ten days of August, the first batch of vehicles from the national fuel cell vehicle demonstration application in Shanghai was launched. A total of 100 people from 6 companies A fuel cell vehicle was put into operation. Focusing on the “dual carbon” goal, Shanghai is accelerating its pace on the “hydrogen track”, and an industrial cluster has initially formed in terms of hydrogen production, hydrogen storage and commercial use. The industrial scale has exceeded 100 billion yuan in three years. This is a microcosm of Shanghai’s economic development on a new track and forging new advantages.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: “We must fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, thoroughly implement the innovation-driven development strategy, firmly grasp the lifeblood of science and technology in our own hands, make greater progress in scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement, and continuously improve my country’s development. Independence, autonomy, and safety will give birth to more new technologies and industries, open up new fields and new tracks for economic development, and form new advantages in international competition.”

The cadres and masses in Shanghai conscientiously implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, focused on the goal of building an international economic center, seized opportunities for industrial transformation, implemented the innovation-driven development strategy in depth, and focused on cultivating economic development momentum.

Promulgated the “Shanghai Action Plan for Aiming at New Tracks to Promote the Development of Green and Low-Carbon Industries (2022-2025)”, “Shanghai Action Plan for Cultivating “Metaverse” New Tracks (2022-2025)”, “Shanghai Promoting Smart Terminal Industry” Action Plan for High-Quality Development (2022-2025)”… Since the beginning of this year, Shanghai has launched a new track for the development of three major industries: green and low-carbon, Metaverse, and smart terminals, to forge new advantages for future development.

Focus on the new track and optimize the carrier layout. The “Shanghai Industry Map (2022)”, which was updated and released this year, sorts out the status quo of 35 key industries including smart terminals, green and low-carbon industries, and plans the spatial layout. The 2022 Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference launched the third batch of 13 characteristic industrial parks, and also focused on the development carrier of the new track. The International Hydrogen Energy Valley explores the first demonstration in the fields of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and hydrogen energy equipment. Zhangjiang Digital Chain Park develops industries such as data services and digital creativity. The Power Source Park focuses on major power equipment, high-end power key components and complete sets of equipment. In Shanghai, the carrier layout of the new track is improving day by day.

Facing the new track, strengthen scientific and technological support. In terms of organizational planning, financial support, talent introduction and cultivation, and open cooperation, Shanghai has introduced a series of policies and measures to attract domestic and foreign innovation teams and start-up companies to accelerate key technological breakthroughs. According to Wang Ye, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Science and Technology Commission, around the new track, Shanghai will lay out a number of landmark tasks: promoting the development of green and low-carbon industries, continuing to support the exploration of disruptive technologies; promoting human-computer interaction, new displays, and high-efficiency Key technological breakthroughs in computing and algorithms; ensure the high-quality development of the intelligent terminal industry, and focus on seeking technological breakthroughs in the fields of intelligent networked vehicles and intelligent robots.

Focus on new tracks and expand application scenarios. Located in the Smart Robot Industrial Base in Minhang District, the research and development of service robots in the field of elderly care is accelerating, which can provide users with intelligent services such as laundry, cooking, and cleaning. Focusing on the fields of industry, medical care, elderly care, etc., Shanghai focuses on the development of intelligent terminal industries such as intelligent connected vehicles, intelligent robots, virtual reality interaction, and smart homes, and vigorously expands application scenarios. At present, industrial, medical and other metaverse scenarios have been initially formed in COMAC, Zhongshan Hospital, Ruijin Hospital, etc. High-end medical equipment produced by Shanghai United Imaging Medical Technology Co., Ltd. has entered overseas markets.

“By 2025, the total scale of the city’s green and low-carbon, metaverse, and smart terminal industries will exceed 1.5 trillion yuan.” Wu Jincheng, director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology, said that the three new industrial tracks are the future development of Shanghai’s new industrial system. The direction and growth momentum will continue to enrich, enrich and expand the connotation of high-quality industrial development in Shanghai.

“People’s Daily” (August 14, 2022 Edition 01)