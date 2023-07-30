Grasso (Maserati): «We want to get bigger, target profitability»

More than positive first half of 2023 for Maserati which recorded net revenues of 1.3 billion and an operating profit of 121 million, with the margin at 9.2%, from 6.6%, mainly, according to the Modena-based builder of the Stellantis group , the launch of Grecale and GranTurismo. In the first six months of the year, Maserati sales rose to 15,300 against 10,200 in the same period of 2022.

«In the second half of 2023 we aim to continue growing even if market conditions will be tough», commented the CEO Davide Grasso. «We don’t want to be a flash in the pan, we aim for constant growth», added Grasso, underlining that Maserati «targets to reach a double-digit margin on adjusted operating profit, with an initial target of 15% and then more in the long term to 20%».

«A Maserati IPO – confirmed Grasso after what was said on Wednesday by the CEO of Stellantis, Tavares – is not on the horizon. We are focused on achieving results and growing in the long term». At the end of 2019 «we started a journey with a growth objective, aiming at financial results, profitability, creating value and brand appeal and we are happy with how things are going», continued Grasso, emphasizing that «we we want to become “big” but “bigger” to guarantee results in terms of profitability», maintaining «the quality of the products» which guarantee the «pricing power of the brand» which is an «Italian luxury brand».

In terms of growth, it is not Maserati’s strategy to focus on limited editions: «Limited editions must have a meaning for us. For us they are not a way to increase revenues and profitability».