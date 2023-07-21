“Gratteri? Shit Fascistone”. Prosecutor of Naples, the appointment is still postponed

It further complicates the road to the appointment of Nicola Gratteri like New attorney Of Napoli. For two orders of reasons. The first, perhaps the most linear one: the postponement of the case to September by the CSM, voted at the beginning of the month by the Commission for managerial positions of the Superior Council of the Judiciary.

It was expected before the summer break and instead, as reported by the Reformist, consulting the agendas of the Plenums already on the calendar, the discussion on the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office does not appear. There are no official communications from Palazzo dei Marescialli on the reason for the postponement. Informally, the reason would be linked to the drafting of the opinions of the various candidates who will have to be “proof” of administrative judge.

But, always reveal the Reformist, to get in the way of Gratteri are actually the robes of the democratic judiciary. As? With a “moral suasion” activity to break the front of the laity, highlighting the not exactly “guaranteed” approach of the prosecutor? “Gratteri is a shitty fascistgot it, he wants small drug dealers to be in jail, small consumers to be in jail, the whole world must be in jail in his mind and they have to give him the key, leave him alone, he’s a fucking fascist… A fascist but above all he is mediocre and a mediocre is an ignorant and is a mediocre” was in fact the judgment of the judge Emilio Siriannisecretary of Md in Calabria, intercepted in a phone call with the mayor of Riace Mimmo Lucano.

