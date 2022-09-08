The newly elected British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced an incentive package to help citizens with rising energy bills and attract investment in the energy sector.

Truss announced a “new guarantee on the price of energy that will give people certainty about their energy bills “. In her first big move as leader of the British government, Liz Truss announced that the typical family “will pay no more than £ 2.500 per year for the next two years “. In addition, the number one of Downing Street 10 confirmed that the “cap” on the bills will allow average families to save about £1,000 per year. The measure will take effect from 1 October.

In addition to households, the aid also extends to businesses, so there will be an equivalent guarantee for businesses for the next six months. This is further support for vulnerable sectors such as hospitality, confirmed the leader of the Tories. Furthermore, Truss suggested that companies should look for ways to become more energy efficient and try to produce their own energy.

According to Truss, the UK will be “A net exporter of energy” by 2040. Security of energy supply is vital for growth and prosperity “

The full cost of the package will be determined by the finance minister Quasi Quarteng at the end of this month, but according to government estimates the measure will reduce inflation by up to 5%.

Recall that before the introduction of the measure, the energy bills for the British would have reached £ 3.549 per year from 1 October, compared to £ 1.971.

According to forecasts by the consultancy Cornwall Insight, the limit set by the regulator Ofgem would have risen to £ 4,649.72 in the first quarter of 2023 and then to £ 5,341.08 in the second quarter.

The UK price limit, set by regulator Ofgem, essentially limits the amount a supplier can charge for their tariffs, but this limit has recently increased due to the increase in wholesale prices, which means that the British have seen their bills skyrocket.

Despite the “cap” on the bills, the protests against expensive energy will continue

Truss’s announcement will be a big relief for people worried about energy bills, according to Alice Haine, Bestinvest’s personal finance analyst, but it may not be enough to ease all worries for the coming winter.

“Energy prices are still significantly higher than they were a year ago, with some families already struggling to absorb the rising costs and food prices are also high. This means that household budgets are not yet completely out of danger “Haine writes in a press release.

British companies will be relieved of “not be forced to close their doorsHaine writes, but it is unclear what will happen next year once the initial six-month price freeze comes to an end.

More than 180,000 people in the UK pledged to cancel their energy bill payments on 1 October to protest the increased energy limit.

Speaking to Sky News on Thursday before the announcement, the organizer of the “Don’t Pay” movement, Lewis Ford he said the campaign would go ahead if the measures implemented did not bring costs well below the current price limit.

“We ask for levels for 2021”Ford Sky News said. “Many people will not be fully able to afford it“.