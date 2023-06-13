Great Britain: How the “sick man of Europe” surprisingly emerges from the recession

Et was taken for granted: a sustained recession had been predicted for the British economy for the current year. Numerous structural problems coupled with the consequences of the war in Ukraine and the energy price shock were identified as triggers. The comments kept talking about the “sick man of Europe”.

But the United Kingdom is doing much better than expected. Unlike them German economy economists are now certain that Britain will be able to avoid contracting economic output for two quarters in a row.

On Monday have the international Consulting firm KPMG and the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) adjusted their forecasts. KPMG now expects growth of 0.3 percent and the CBI of 0.4 percent for 2023, instead of shrinking as before. In the coming year, the upswing should gain momentum and exceed one percent. Investments could then pick up again.

“We’ve seen a bit more momentum in the UK economy,” said Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK. The more optimistic view is no exception. In the past two weeks, the International Monetary Fund, the OECD and the British Chamber of Commerce have also revised upwards their forecasts for the British economy.

“The tailwinds for both the UK and global economy have solidified since the start of the year,” said Alpesh Paleja, economist at the CBI. “Lower energy prices, the lifting of Covid restrictions in China and easing supply difficulties have all contributed to increased resilience in domestic economic activity.”

The mood in companies has also improved significantly. BDO auditors’ ‘optimism index’ rose for the second month in a row, to 99.75, the highest level since August.

Towards the end of last summer, recession worries became increasingly acute. BDO pointed to sustained solid results in the service sectors. The job market also continues to indicate healthy growth.

The positive mood among companies is surprising given the stubbornly high rate of inflation. In April it was 8.7 percent, and core inflation, which excludes more volatile food and energy prices, had even picked up.

It is taken for granted that the Bank of England will feel compelled to make a few more rate hikes. On average, analysts in the city expect four further increases in interest rates in the coming months from the current 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent.

No cause for celebration

Statements from the central bank point in a similar direction. “We are closely monitoring signs of inflation dynamics and their persistence,” said Jonathan Haskell, a member of the central bank’s monetary policy committee.

From his point of view, it is important to continue to counteract the dynamic of inflation, so further interest rate hikes cannot be ruled out. “As difficult as the current state of affairs is, continued inflation would be even worse.”

Despite the better prospects, there is no reason to celebrate, economists warn. “While (the numbers are) encouraging, there is no escaping that this year will be another difficult one for both businesses and households,” said CBI economist Paleja.

This hits the socially disadvantaged especially hard. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) calculates that inflation and the high cost of living mean that the poorest households in the country will have around £4,000 less a year in real terms than in previous years.

KPMG chief economist Selfin also emphasizes that there are still considerable risks and refers primarily to persistent inflation. According to their forecast, the price increase for the year as a whole is 7.7 percent. Even in the coming year, the economist sees the value at 2.9 percent above the central bank’s inflation target of two percent.

The problem is that the structural problems persist. “It is worrying that the UK is weak in many areas that are critical to our long-term prosperity, such as investment and foreign trade activity,” Paleja said. In the next few months it will be a matter of urgency to make the economic environment more attractive.

