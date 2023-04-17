Home » Great loss of confidence in health policy
Doctors enjoy a good reputation among Germans. The politicians who create the framework conditions for their work come off less well. As a Forsa survey shows, the majority now have doubts about the competence of health policy in Germany.

A representative Forsa survey commissioned by the Robert Bosch Foundation shows how much the trust of citizens in German health policy has fallen. Almost 60% of those surveyed stated that they had little or no trust in the ability of politicians to ensure high-quality and affordable health care. This is more than double compared to 2020 (30%). Around 40% of those surveyed are also of the opinion that overall health and medical care in their country has deteriorated over the past year. This impression is even more pronounced among participants with a chronic illness (46%).

What people in Germany expect from the local healthcare system

Many people would also like to see improved medical care in their own living environment. Medical contact points close to home (84%) and quick appointments (98%) are important or very important to the respondents. In addition, most of them would like to spend more time with their doctors and healthcare professionals (98%), for example to make joint decisions about therapy or medication (91%). Chronically ill patients, people in small and medium-sized towns (up to 100,000 inhabitants) and over 60-year-olds attach great importance to these aspects.

Invest in nurses and strengthen health literacy

When asked which aspects make the German healthcare system fit for the future, it was primarily mentioned that the working conditions of nursing staff need to be improved, for example through better pay or better working hours (97%). 76% find it important or very important that nursing staff can take on more responsibility. Many see the need for investments in the training of medical and nursing staff (63%) and a gradual strengthening of the nursing profession, also through academization (57%).

For the representative survey, the opinion research institute Forsa interviewed a total of 1,850 people aged 18 and over nationwide from January 25 to February 10, 2023. More information at: www.bosch-health-campus.de

