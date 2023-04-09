Great “sweet potatoes”丨How do China and Mexico cut cakes together? This is what the Mexican minister said

Trend News News The state of Nuevo Leon in the northeastern part of Mexico, close to the border with Texas, has a first-class industrial cluster in Mexico. In 2017, Huali Group cooperated with Fortis Group and local family Santos here to invest in Huafushan Industrial Park in North America. Today, the Huafushan Industrial Park has become a banner, marking the beginning of Chinese companies digging new markets in Mexico, and also highlighting the great contribution of Chinese capital to Mexico.

Ivan Rivas, Director of the Economic Department of the State of Nuevo Leon, Mexico Photo by Yao Yingkang, Chao News reporter

“We welcome Chinese companies to invest. Not only has it created local jobs, but China‘s technology and innovation have also benefited us a lot.” Iván Rivas, Director of the Nuevo Leon State Economic Department, said in an exclusive interview with Chao News.

According to statistics, China has become the second largest source of investment for the state of Nuevo Leon. The factory building in Leon State is closer to the North American market and can use the stable water, electricity and other resources in Nuevo Leon State. On the other hand, the rapid growth of the factory has brought a large number of job opportunities to Nuevo Leon State.

Photographed by Yao Yingkang, a news reporter from Huafushan Industrial Park in North America

In addition, Huafushan Industrial Park and surrounding enterprises have brought huge demand for export transportation, enabling Nuevo Leon to apply for funding from the Mexican government to widen the “artery” that runs through Nuevo Leon and connects the US-Mexico border—a Mexican Highway.

Four lanes have changed to eight lanes (two-way total), and behind the widened roads are more and more opportunities for cooperation.

Monterrey, the capital of the state of Nuevo Leon, is the third largest city in Mexico and is considered the most “Americanized” city in Mexico. As one of the important international industrial and commercial centers, many Mexican companies and multinational groups have gathered here.