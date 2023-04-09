Home Business Great “sweet potatoes”丨How do China and Mexico cut cakes together? This is what the Mexican minister said_Hangzhou Net
Business

Great “sweet potatoes”丨How do China and Mexico cut cakes together? This is what the Mexican minister said_Hangzhou Net

by admin
Great “sweet potatoes”丨How do China and Mexico cut cakes together? This is what the Mexican minister said_Hangzhou Net

Great “sweet potatoes”丨How do China and Mexico cut cakes together? This is what the Mexican minister said

Trend News News The state of Nuevo Leon in the northeastern part of Mexico, close to the border with Texas, has a first-class industrial cluster in Mexico. In 2017, Huali Group cooperated with Fortis Group and local family Santos here to invest in Huafushan Industrial Park in North America. Today, the Huafushan Industrial Park has become a banner, marking the beginning of Chinese companies digging new markets in Mexico, and also highlighting the great contribution of Chinese capital to Mexico.

Ivan Rivas, Director of the Economic Department of the State of Nuevo Leon, Mexico Photo by Yao Yingkang, Chao News reporter

“We welcome Chinese companies to invest. Not only has it created local jobs, but China‘s technology and innovation have also benefited us a lot.” Iván Rivas, Director of the Nuevo Leon State Economic Department, said in an exclusive interview with Chao News.

According to statistics, China has become the second largest source of investment for the state of Nuevo Leon. The factory building in Leon State is closer to the North American market and can use the stable water, electricity and other resources in Nuevo Leon State. On the other hand, the rapid growth of the factory has brought a large number of job opportunities to Nuevo Leon State.

Photographed by Yao Yingkang, a news reporter from Huafushan Industrial Park in North America

In addition, Huafushan Industrial Park and surrounding enterprises have brought huge demand for export transportation, enabling Nuevo Leon to apply for funding from the Mexican government to widen the “artery” that runs through Nuevo Leon and connects the US-Mexico border—a Mexican Highway.

See also  Istat: Covid has also affected weddings. The "yes" number almost halved in the first phase of the pandemic

Four lanes have changed to eight lanes (two-way total), and behind the widened roads are more and more opportunities for cooperation.

【Tide News+】

Monterrey, the capital of the state of Nuevo Leon, is the third largest city in Mexico and is considered the most “Americanized” city in Mexico. As one of the important international industrial and commercial centers, many Mexican companies and multinational groups have gathered here.

You may also like

Rachel Stuhlmann, what curves! The plunging neckline of...

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Berlusconi quit politics and its holdings? The Knight’s...

Habeck warns of last-minute panic when replacing the...

The police block the procession, a near brawl...

“Mo” against “Malm”: Frankfurt design office wins partial...

Friuli elections, triumph of Fedriga: re-elected with over...

The ear hurts when the new car exceeds...

Habeck: “Nobody should quickly install an oil or...

Bergoglio, the “Pope Chicken” who threw the pages...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy