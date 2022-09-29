On the evening of September 28, Haval H6 DHT-PHEV was officially launched. Three models of the new car were launched. The price range is 159,800-173,800 yuan, and the pure electric battery life is divided into two gears: 55km and 110km. In terms of appearance, the domestic version will also follow the overall shape of the Thai version. The front face has a large-sized air intake grille, which is similar to the shape of the Haval beast.

The rear of the car remains similar to the fuel version, with a penetrating taillight. At the same time, the PHEV logo is affixed to the lower left corner of the tailgate. The LOGO also uses blue as the background color to distinguish it from the fuel version.

The car is equipped with a 10.25-inch capacitive touch screen, which can be linked with a 12.3-inch full LCD instrument and a HUD head-up display (optional). The control area of ​​the middle passage is hollowed out, and the left side of the armrest is a knob-type shift mechanism and an electronic handbrake. The armrest area looks full of space.

According to reports, the Haval H6 DHT PHEV lemon hybrid system has 6 power modes, pure electric, series, power direct drive, economic direct drive, parallel connection, power recovery, and the gearbox is a dedicated two-speed gearbox, which is more efficient.The vehicle also offers 9kWh and 19kWh battery packs.It can achieve 55km and 110km pure electric cruising range.

In terms of power, the third-generation Haval H6 DHT-PHEV is equipped with a plug-in hybrid system composed of a 1.5T engine and an electric motor. The comprehensive power of the system is 240 kilowatts, the maximum torque is 530 N·m, and the acceleration time to 100 kilometers is about 7 seconds.The fuel consumption of the WLTC 100-kilometer feed is 5.6L/100km, and the comprehensive battery life is over 1000km.

So far, the Haval H6 has three powertrains of “fuel, gasoline-electric hybrid, and plug-in hybrid”, and the arrival of the plug-in hybrid version will mark the “green card” for Haval H6 for the first time.

At present, Haval H6, the former “National No. 1 SUV”, has been taken away by BYD Song Plus in June. Now, after Haval H6 also launches a plug-in hybrid version at the same time, can it compete with BYD Song? Let the later sales do the talking.