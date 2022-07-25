Home Business Great Wall Motor: General Manager Wang Fengying resigned and nominated Mu Feng as general manager
Business

Great Wall Motor: General Manager Wang Fengying resigned and nominated Mu Feng as general manager

by admin

Source: Caijing NetworkAuthor: Yan Qi2022-07-24 17:45

Financial Net Auto News Great Wall Motor announced on July 24 that the board of directors received a written resignation report from the company’s general manager Wang Fengying. Wang Fengying resigned as the company’s general manager due to job adjustment. Wang Fengying will continue to work in the company’s strategic management related work. Wang Fengying has confirmed that they have no disagreement with the board of directors of the Company and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Exchange. The board of directors of the company expresses its heartfelt thanks to Wang Fengying for her diligent work and contribution to the development of the company during her tenure as general manager of the company.

After the fourth nomination by the Nomination Committee of the seventh session of the board of directors of the company and the deliberation of the company’s directors, the board of directors agreed to replace the general manager and nominate Mu Feng as the general manager. Mu Feng will sign a service agreement with the company. The seventh term of the board of directors expires, and the board of directors is authorized to determine Mu Feng’s remuneration according to his work content and job responsibilities. Mu Feng’s remuneration will mainly include basic remuneration, performance bonus, welfare and various social insurance, housing provident fund’s unit contribution, and his remuneration will be determined according to the company’s applicable regulations and annual assessment results. After the relevant remuneration is determined, the company will disclose Mu Feng’s remuneration in the annual report released by the company in due course. As of the announcement date, Mu Feng held 900,900 A shares of the company (of which 180,180 shares have not been released from restricted sales).

See also  Wu Xiaoqiu, former vice president of Renmin University of China: To change the structure of China's listed companies to highlight the power of science and technology - Xinhua English.news.cn

According to the announcement, Mu Feng is 47 years old and is currently mainly responsible for the overall management of the company. He joined the company in 2007 and served as the company’s R&D director, product strategy director, and vehicle business director. Now he is also responsible for managing the company’s technology R&D branch. He also served as executive director and legal representative of Shanghai Great Wall Motor Technology Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, executive director, manager and legal representative of Hebei Xiong’an Great Wall Motor Technology Co., Ltd., and executive director of Zhangjiagang Great Wall Motor Research and Development Co., Ltd. Director and legal representative.

You may also like

Trento 2023 Festival, the theme will be: “The...

Wild telemarketing: the new register of oppositions will...

The latest release! On July 25, the Shanghai...

Aid decree, Castelli; “VAT cleared on bread and...

Algebris: in September Fed tone radically different with...

Revenue Agency under cyber-attack: suspicions about a Russian...

Leonardo: sells another 2 firefighting and helicopter rescue...

Macroeconomics: Three major concerns for the second half...

The 10 motorbikes to travel without problems alone...

Official announcement, new image and new LOGO of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy