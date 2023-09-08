Great Wall Motors Enters Mexican Market with Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

Great Wall Motors (GWM), the Chinese vehicle brand, has officially entered the Mexican market, following in the footsteps of other Asian manufacturers like MG, BYD, SAIC, and Chirey from Chery. GWM has introduced its flagship product, the Haval H6 HEV hybrid SUV, which has been the best-selling vehicle in China for the past 11 years.

In addition to the Haval H6, GWM plans to gradually introduce vehicles from its subbrands, including Poer (pickups), Wey (luxury), Tank (all-terrain), and Ora (electric), in the coming months. The company aims to launch a new product in Mexico every month and a half.

Pedro Albarrán, the general director of GWM, revealed that 80 percent of the products launched in Mexico will be electric, hybrid, or plug-in hybrid vehicles. This focus aligns with the global trend towards renewable energy vehicles, with the market for such vehicles expected to grow from 2 million units in 2018 to 10 million units in 2022.

James Yang, president of GWM’s Latin American market, emphasized that Mexico is a crucial market for the company’s expansion in Latin America and its global ambitions. With a presence in 170 countries and regions and 12 million users worldwide, GWM sees Mexico as a crucial turning point in its growth strategy.

To establish a strong presence in Mexico, GWM plans to have a network of at least 40 distributors in 27 states by the end of this year. This move comes as Chinese automobile brands are gaining traction in the Mexican market. For instance, MG accounted for 4 percent of total vehicle sales in the country during the first eight months of this year, solidifying its position within the top 10 best-selling brands, according to the Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA).

Overall, GWM’s entry into the Mexican market signifies its commitment to promoting eco-friendly vehicles and expanding its global reach. With its strong product lineup and focus on electric and hybrid vehicles, the Chinese automaker aims to capture a significant market share in Mexico and Latin America.

