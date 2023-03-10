IT House News on March 9, Great Wall Motors announced: Haval’s first large SUV returns to the Haval H5 series! New friends & old buddies, code number H5, inheriting classics and recreating legends!

IT Home found in the “Road Motor Vehicle Manufacturers and Products Announcement” (Batch No. 369) today that the new Haval H5 has officially passed the declaration. The length, width and height of the new Haval H5 are 5190/1905/1835mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 3140mm; the front face adopts a large-sized trapezoidal air intake grille, supplemented by two upper and lower banners for decoration, and the “HAVAL” brand LOGO is located in the center of the upper banner; There are three styles of the standard, which means that two versions of H5 L and H5 MAX may be launched.

The new Haval H5 has a curb weight of 2120 (2155) kg, 17-inch and 18-inch rims are optional, and the tire specifications are 245/65 R17 and 245/60 R18. In terms of power, the car is equipped with a 2.0T diesel engine (maximum power 122kW) and a high and low power 2.0T gasoline engine (maximum power 145kW / 165kW), matched with an 8AT gearbox.