Home Business Great Wall Motors: Sales in February fell 3.65% year-on-year, sales of new energy vehicles reached 8,340 units – yqqlm
Business

Great Wall Motors: Sales in February fell 3.65% year-on-year, sales of new energy vehicles reached 8,340 units – yqqlm

by admin

Source: Caijing.comAuthor: Yan Qi2023-03-09 10:46

Caijing.com Auto News reported on March 9 that Great Wall Motor released its production and sales report for February 2023 last night. Data show that Great Wall Motors sold 68,209 vehicles in February, a year-on-year decrease of 3.65%; the cumulative sales in the first two months of this year were 129,728 vehicles, a year-on-year decrease of 28.94%.

Great Wall Motor’s sales data of each brand in February 2023:

The Haval brand sold 39,162 vehicles in February, a year-on-year decrease of 6.74%; the WEY brand sold 1,072 vehicles in February, a year-on-year decrease of 75.81%; the Great Wall pickup sold 17,156 vehicles in February, a year-on-year increase of 47.43%; A decrease of 28.53%; the sales volume of tank brands in February was 6,344, a year-on-year decrease of 1.92%.

Great Wall Motors sold 13,684 vehicles overseas in February, and accumulated sales of 29,682 vehicles from January to February. In February, 8,340 new energy vehicles were sold, and the cumulative sales from January to February were 14,653.

In contrast, Great Wall Motor’s sales in January reached 61,519, a year-on-year decrease of 44.96%, of which sales of new energy vehicles reached 6,313.

See also  Haitong Strategy: The time and space of market adjustment has become obvious, and the valuation has been low – yqqlm

You may also like

Azimut/Benetti launches the challenge of the “gentle” yacht

Coal is becoming increasingly important for Germany’s power...

Banca Intesa explains the opportunities of the Pnrr...

Society – Debate on the design of basic...

Viterbo, anti-Semitic writing against Schlein: “Your face is...

The auto market is rolling in! The wave...

Rental prices in Berlin at a high –...

Electricity bills drop over 20% in the second...

Russia – Intelligence oversight board chair calls for...

iShares Core MSCI World IE00B4L5Y983 SWDA Opinioni

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy