Caijing.com Auto News reported on March 9 that Great Wall Motor released its production and sales report for February 2023 last night. Data show that Great Wall Motors sold 68,209 vehicles in February, a year-on-year decrease of 3.65%; the cumulative sales in the first two months of this year were 129,728 vehicles, a year-on-year decrease of 28.94%.

Great Wall Motor’s sales data of each brand in February 2023:

The Haval brand sold 39,162 vehicles in February, a year-on-year decrease of 6.74%; the WEY brand sold 1,072 vehicles in February, a year-on-year decrease of 75.81%; the Great Wall pickup sold 17,156 vehicles in February, a year-on-year increase of 47.43%; A decrease of 28.53%; the sales volume of tank brands in February was 6,344, a year-on-year decrease of 1.92%.

Great Wall Motors sold 13,684 vehicles overseas in February, and accumulated sales of 29,682 vehicles from January to February. In February, 8,340 new energy vehicles were sold, and the cumulative sales from January to February were 14,653.

In contrast, Great Wall Motor’s sales in January reached 61,519, a year-on-year decrease of 44.96%, of which sales of new energy vehicles reached 6,313.