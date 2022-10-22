© Reuters. Great Wall Securities: China Mobile’s (00941) Q3 results are in line with expectations, maintain “Buy” rating



Zhitong Finance APP was informed that the TMT analyst team of Great Wall Securities said that China Mobile (00941) Q3 results were in line with expectations. As a leader in the digital economy, with the steady recovery of 5G penetration rate and ARPU value, and the company’s continuous expansion of business boundaries through investment. It is predicted that the company will achieve a net profit of 125.6 billion yuan, 136.4 billion yuan, and 148.5 billion yuan in 2022-2024, and the corresponding PE valuations are 11x, 10x and 9x, respectively. Great Wall Securities continues to be optimistic about China Mobile’s future development and maintains a “buy” rating.

China Mobile released its 2022 third quarter report, showing that in Q3 2022, the company achieved revenue of 226.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.5%; net profit attributable to the parent was 28.3 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.5%; net profit after deduction was 25.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase. An increase of 0.7%.

5G accelerates penetration to drive ARPU increase for mobile users：As of September 30, 2022, the number of 5G network customers of the company was 292 million, an increase of 11.03% month-on-month, and the penetration rate reached 29.98%, an increase of 2.87pct compared to Q2. Thanks to the development of 5G quality and quality, in Q1-Q3 2022, mobile ARPU was 50.7 yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.0%, slightly faster than the growth rate in the first half of the year (+0.2%).

The contribution rate of smart home value is further improved：The company actively promoted the transformation and upgrading of the home business to HDICT, and contributed to the increase in revenue from smart homes. According to mobile HD data, with the advent of the peak summer viewing period, the total viewing time increased by 37.98% compared with June, and the total number of viewings increased by 27.13%. The company takes gigabit broadband as the starting point to build a pan-screen product and content ecosystem, and the stickiness of home users is expected to continue to increase.

DICT business continues to grow rapidly, and product capabilities are recognized by the market:In the first three quarters of 2022, the company’s government and enterprise market grew strongly, with DICT business revenue reaching 68.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 40.0%. The company has comprehensively led the digital transformation of the industry and continued to maintain rapid revenue growth, reflecting the company’s strong market, product capabilities and support capabilities.

Expense ratio optimization and increased R&D investment:In the first three quarters of 2022, the company’s sales/management/financial expense ratios were 5.16%/5.46%/-0.87%, a year-on-year decrease of 0.50pct/0.82pct/-0.08pct respectively, and the three-fee total expense ratio decreased by 1.24 percentage points year-on-year ; The company’s research and development expenses were 11.715 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 23.14%, and the research and development expense ratio reached 1.62%.

risk warning:The pressure to increase speed and reduce fees increases; market competition intensifies; 5G penetration rate is lower than expected; digital transformation is lower than expected.