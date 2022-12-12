On December 9, Gree Real Estate opened with a daily limit. As of press time, it was quoted at 7.16 yuan, with a turnover of 7.371 million yuan.

Gree Real Estate issued an announcement yesterday evening, intending to issue shares and pay cash to Zhuhai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and Urban Construction Group to purchase 100% of the shares of Duty Free Group held by them. At the same time, the company intends to raise supporting funds through non-public issuance of shares to no more than 35 investors, and the total amount of supporting funds raised is expected to exceed RMB 800 million. After the transaction is completed, Gree Real Estate will create three core business segments of the tax-free business-led large consumer industry, the biomedical health industry with great development potential, and the real estate industry that adheres to the high-quality line.

The announcement pointed out that after the completion of this reorganization, the income scale and profitability of the listed company are expected to be significantly improved, and the earnings per share are expected to increase, which will help enhance sustainable profitability and anti-risk capabilities, and is in the interests of the company’s shareholders.

In terms of finance, this year’s third quarter report shows that Gree Real Estate’s main operating income is about 600 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 78.41%; the single-quarter net profit attributable to the mother is -157 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 191.49%.