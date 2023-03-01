Greece, train collision: “Delayed convoy, then deafening noise”

And terrible fight from two trains caused a tragedy in Greece. At least 26 people I am death and beyond 85 were injured in the route between Athens and Thessaloniki. Rescue operations are still ongoing and the toll could get worse, firefighters have warned. The wounded were transported to the hospitals close to the disaster site e 25 of them I am in serious condition. It is about the “worst accident railway that the Greece have ever seen,” Greek media say. Three carriages I am derailed a few minutes before midnight in the city of Larissa (in the center of the country) following the collision between the freight train and the other convoy it was carrying 350 passengers. About 150 firefighters and 40 ambulances attended the scene. Cranes were also employed to try to remove debris and lift overturned wagons. “The liberation operation of the trapped people is ongoing and is taking place under difficult conditions due to the collision severity between the two trains,” fire brigade spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said at a news conference.

One of the wagons ha caught fire and several people stayed trapped inside of. Kostas Agorastos, governor of the Region, explained that “more than 250 passengers have been transferred by bus in Thessaloniki” and that “unfortunately the number of wounded e you dead will probably be high“. One was also held government crisis meeting. Health Minister Thanos Plevris visited the scene, while Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos is overseeing the situation from the crisis management center with police and fire chiefs. “The train was late and had stopped for a few minutes when we heard a deafening noise“, a tearful girl told local media website Onlarissa. “We have experienced something very shocking. I’m not hurt, but I am dirty with blood Of other people who were injured next to me,” another passenger, Lazos, told Protothema newspaper.

