Greece prepares for elections

According to the latter, parties that exceed the 3% threshold will be proportionally assigned 285 seats based on the percentage corresponding to their votes. Another 12 seats come from “state ballot boxes”, an expression that corresponds to our “blocked list”, ie lists where candidates do not receive preferential votes, while the remaining 3 seats will be elected for the first time by Greeks abroad.

What happens if no party gets the majority to form the government? The practice provides that the President of the Hellenic Republic gives the task of forming a government to the leaders of the party with more MPs. If he fails and renounces the mandate, the position is given to the leader of the party who finished second in the elections. In case of further failure, the task by the Head of State is given to the president of the third-arrived party. If he too does not bring him the list of ministers then Parliament is dissolved and we go to one second round of elections.

Next time though, we will vote with the reinforced proportional systema law passed by Parliament in 2020. In this case, if the first party obtains more than 25%, it receives a bonus of 20 seats which increase based on the percentage obtained, with a maximum of 50 seats if its percentage is 40%. You don’t vote immediately with this system because the law was approved with a simple majority while if it had been qualified (2/3 of the Βουλή=Voulì) then it would already have regulated the elections of next May 21st.

The Greeks called to vote are just under 10 million. To be precise, there are 9,810,040 registered on the electoral lists, of which 4,760,042 are men and 5,049,998 are women. Also the vote of Greeks living abroad is new. The parties that have been admitted to the competition are 36 out of the 50 that had applied.

Parties and polls

These are the main five parties in the running. New Democracy is the party of incumbent leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He belongs to one of the largest political families in Greece. Political Greece has always been the heir of Byzantine families or rather than political parties it has known political families, that is movements with a strong family connotation and dynastic succession.

In ND the two hegemonic families are i Karamanlis (Konstantinos Karamanlis historic leader and former Prime Minister and then President of the Republic in the 1970s; Kostas Karamanlis his relative, Prime Minister in the early 2000s) and i Mitsotakis (Konstantinos, Prime Minister in the 1990s, father of current Premier Kyriakos and former Foreign Minister Dora Bakoyanni).

In the socialists of the old enter which has now added the acronym Kinima Allaghis (Movement of Change), the historical leader was Andreas Papandreou, and for a time also his son Jorgos whose leadership then waned with the onset of the Greek crisis. The current leader is Nikos Androukakis. Today it stands as the third force, it no longer has the polish it once had and a large chunk of its electorate has passed to Syriza. In the event of post-election alliances, it can tip the balance.

Syriza it is the party that managed Greece from the height of the crisis under the dictates of the Troika. The undisputed leader is Alexis Tsipras who, defeated in the elections four years ago (his was the second party at 31%), has gained experience and led a tough opposition which has in any case cemented an electorate, that of the coalition, which is varied by nature. The name indeed means Coalition of the radical left and holds together various currents from the left to ecologists.

Mera 25, European Realistic Disobedience Front: Greek acronym of Metopo Evropaikís Realistikís Anypakoís), leader and founder is Janis Varoufakis, former Minister of Finance in the first Tsipras government. Two declared objectives: the first is to arrive to 2025 with a new European constitution that replaces the current treaties; the second is Dimitra, a new digital transaction system, without bank intermediation, between private individuals and between them and the public. Savings for all and reducing the role of banks.

Nopethe Communist Party of Greece, has never changed its tactics or vision of politics from previous leaders to the current one Dimitrios Koutsoumpas. His goal is not to go beyond that handful of deputies that allows him to always say no and say refuse entry to any coalition.

For the first time they will vote 438,595 young people between 17 and 21 years old. Thus, those born in 2006 have the right to vote. Both from the right and from the left, young people’s votes are viewed with curiosity and difficulty because they will tip the balance for their first time. In practice their inexperience which should be the strength is seen as the weak link. A survey by the Opinion Poll widened the range from 17 to 29 years old and the results are that about 20% expressed themselves in favor of Syriza18% for ND, Mera25 is third in preferences with 8.6%, Pasok fourth at 7.5%) Even if it is only a survey it is known that young people then vote in protest and someone fears that they will move towards political parties minors. It is however a Greece where the citizens are still shaken by the already mentioned terrible train crash on March 1st who stripped them all the flaws of the railway transport system, linked to the crisis (the railways were sold for a few million euros). It is a Greece where some complain that freedom of the press and information still need to improve. It is a Greece where the pension fund has been used to pay part of the debts.

Possible scenarios after May 21st

According to the results of a survey six out of ten citizens are in favor of coalitions between parties to form a government and 75% maintain that in any case the prime minister must be the leader of the party that has obtained the most seats.

The gap between ND and Syriza is 1.5 points, e the current advantage of the ruling party of about 4, proposing 31.5% against 27.5%. The Pasok collects 9.5%, remaining on the same previous levels while a slight increase is recorded for the Kke which is expected at 6%, as well as for the Mera25, which goes from 3% to 3.5%, while the pool of undecided remains at high levels reaching 10.5%.

Parties from fourth onwards expect a coalition of the top three more for political tactics (making them fall into the unpopularity of economic choices) than for real perspective: in fact what would be the interest of the first to cohabit when he could soon win with the bonus?

The war at the polls

An interesting article by Kathimerini, a liberal newspaper very often on ND positions, has an emblematic title “Ukraine in our polls”.

The author of the article is inspired by the statements of the KKE leader Koutsoumbunis on Zelensky (“he overthrew the legitimate president”) and those of Tsipras who hopes for a collaboration of progressive forces on common principles to ask a question: what will be the common position on the war in Ukraine? Indeed, this is a matter of principle: what would be the attitude of these two parties (in coalition or not), support for Moscow or Kiev? And this question also extends to Pasok Kinima Allaghis who has always supported the European line. Not to mention Yanis Varoufakis for whom Europe is not a moral priority. The political question for all of them is what is the difference with the “Super Right” that is raging in the European Union.

And let’s not forget the result of neighboring Türkiye whose fate never remains indifferent to Aristotle’s heirs.

Finally, the two recurring protagonists of the Greek general elections are polls and abstentions. We have already mentioned the former and add that they usually get it right, while the percentage of the latter will have to deal with the novelty of an electoral body extended to include new voters. But we know that in Homer’s land the Cassandres also play a role.