Greece shipwreck, 11 smugglers arrested: “It is possible there are up to 600 dead”

Shipwreck in Greece, 11 smugglers arrested. Ppossible there are up to 600 dead

Greek Coast Guard rescue operations continue south of the town of Pylos, in Peloponneseafter shipwreck of a fishing boat: the searches went on all night, but did not lead to any new developments.

The number of survivors remains 104, while the Coast Guard clarified this morning that 78 bodies have been recovered, and not 79 as reported yesterday. According to witnesses on board there were more than 700 people. A survivor speaks of dozens of women and minors locked alongside by traffickers who sailed from Tobruk, Libya, and headed for Italy.

In this regard, in the shipwreck of Pylos, “it is possible there are up to 600 dead“. He emphasized this Manolis Makaristhe doctor who welcomed the survivors to the Kalamata hospital, specifying – according to what the BBC reports – that the dramatic estimate is based on the testimonies of the survivors he assisted: “Everyone told me that on the boat there were 750 peopleeveryone told me about this number”. Up to now, 78 lifeless bodies have been recovered while about a hundred people have been rescued.

Meanwhile, the Greek authorities have arrested 11 people accused of being smugglers of the migrant boat wrecked in Greece. This was reported by the BBC citing the Greek public TV ERT. They would be people of Egyptian origin, identified by rescued migrants who paid between 4 and 6 thousand dollars for the trip.

