Greek bonds better than BTPs? The view of Goldman Sachs and the MES node

Greece better than Italy? Greek bonds better than BTPs? Attention to the ESM dossier, which here Greece risks gaining the trust of the markets more than Italy. Not only. The Greece’s debt-to-GDP ratio could fall below the Italian one.

To tell the economists of Goldman Sachswho estimate a decline in Greece’s debt-to-GDP of 10 percentage points per year: a decline that should allow the ratio to fall below that of Italy in 2026.

Goldman Sachs justified its outlook, reports a Reuters article, with the positive effect on Greek bonds of budget surplus-strong growth mix of the Greek economy.

Goldman Sachs believes inter alia that, even if it were to occur its worst case scenariowhich predicts a contraction of Greece’s GDP by about 1% or a widening of the Greece-Germany spread by 100 basis points, Athens would still be able to bring down its debt-to-GDP ratio.

It should be noted that, of how Italy is risking tearing away from Greece the sad record of the most indebted country in the Eurozone there has been talk for a long time, in a situation in which anxiety over Italy’s debt, and for all the countries of the bloc, has been triggered by increases in anti-inflation rates and the QT plan launched by the ECB.

Meanwhile, while in Italy there is a dispute over the Mes, especially after the bomb dropped by the Mef, which has practically denied the most disastrous scenarios feared by the Meloni government, in particular by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and by the leader of the League and Minister of Transport Matthew Salvini, in Greece politics is preparing for the appointment of the elections.

Around 10 million Greek citizens will go to the polls on Sunday 25 June.

Greece: Moody’s judgment after Mitsotakis victory

The new appointment follows the one he decreed la vittoria dei conservatori di Nea Dimokratia guidati dal premier Kyriakos Mītsotakīs.

With around 40% of the votes Mitsotakis, close to an absolute majority (45%) made the decision to wait for the second round of elections, which falls, precisely, on the day after tomorrow.

The victory that defeated the opposition had already been welcomed with great favor by the markets, which had bet on the country’s political stability: a country that has managed to get rid of that pariah brand of the Eurozone, making giant strides in the process of public debt reduction.

Moody’s Investors Service has already given his blessing, calling the result of last month’s elections a “positive factor for credit”.

In this regard, it is worth mentioning that Moody’s evaluates Greece’s public debt with a rating “Ba3”, pari a junk.

It must be said that Italy risks the “junk” rating of Moody’s, which it is still managed to dodge (for now),

The analysis just published today by Reuters “Analysis: Greek bonds snapping at heels of southern Europe’s best in class” certifies all the progress made by the Athens bonds, pointing out how the premium that investors ask for holding Greek government bonds in their portfolios, compared to others considered safer, such as those of Spanish bonds, is decreasing to the point that it might even reset entirely.

The merit is also of the funds that the European Union has conceded to Greece and, as part of the Recovery Fund plan, at a time when Italy continues to encounter many difficulties in being able to benefit from it, with its PNRR plan.

Greece, Goldman Sachs: unprecedented support with these factors

“The combination of factors such as the low sensitivity to interest rates (of the ECB), thanks to the financial assistance programs still in place, and the boost to investments that will come with the European Recovery Fund (approximately 3% of GDP per year ) ensures the Greek economy unprecedented support“, commented Filippo Taddei, economist of the European division of Goldman Sachs.

Reuters recalls, confirming the confidence in Greece that the markets continue to confirm, that the difference between the Italy-Germany spread and the Greece-Germany spread it was practically zeroed the first time in November 2019, to then return to widening after the result of the first round of the elections, in Greece, in May.

Meloni government reputation at risk with no MES and PNRR node

A phenomenon that Piet Haines Christiansen, director of fixed income research division of Danish bankcommented as follows:

“The reason why Greece’s spread is lower than Italy’s is because Greece, in fact, does not need any (debt) refinancing over the next ten years, thanks to the measures that were adopted 10 years ago during the sovereign debt crisis”.

Christopher Rieger, head of Commerzbank’s interest rate research division, also points out that despite Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s attempts to stick to the Draghi agenda, the government’s reputation could die, given the “refusal to ratify the ESM reform and the difficulty in releasing NGEU funds (Next Generation European Union)”.

Greece’s debt-to-GDP will fall faster than Italy’s debt-to-GDP

The improvement in Greece’s public finances had already emerged irrefutably from the Stability programs for the period 2023-2026 that both Rome and Athens have submitted to the European Commission.

The comparison between the two floors has made it possible to learn that, in this period of time, the Greek debt will fall much faster than the Italian onethus handing over to Italy the sad palm of gold which belongs to the most indebted country in the Eurozone, a title still in the hands of Athens for now.

Under these plans, Greece’s debt, after falling relative to GDP by 23.3 percentage points in 2022, when it fell to 171.3% of GDP, is expected to see further declines. up to 162.6% at the end of 2023to 150.8% of GDP in 2024, to 142.6% of GDP in 2025 and to 135.2% of GDP in 2026.

Even the Italy’s debt-to-GDP ratio should embark on a downward trend, but to a much lesser extent, falling from 144.4% of GDP in 2022 to 142.1% in 2023, 141.4% in 2024, 140.9% in 2025 and 140.4% in 2026.

Goldman Sachs by the way is even more optimistic, estimating that, just in 2026, Greece’s debt-to-GDP ratio it should fall below the Italian one.

Going back to the sovereign debt crisis that saw Athens fall into the hands of the troika, it must be said that Greece was bailed out with three bailout operations, by the Eurozone and the IMF, receiving aid worth €280 billion since 2010.

The country has exited the latest bailout plan in August 2018and since that year it has returned to cover its borrowing needs on the debt markets.

The trend of rates and spreads on the secondary market

On the secondary market, the Greece-Germany spread is trading at 122 basis points today, against yields on 10-year Greek government bonds al 3,55%.

Values ​​lower than those of Italy, given that the BTP-Bund spread moves around 163 basis points, and that the yields of 10-year BTPs travel al 3,96%.

Chaos Italy with MES, Salvini re-proposes autarkic BTP logic

In the last few hours, in Italy, the MES case is still highlighted, with the leader of the League Matteo Salvini, who commented on the favorable opinion that the MEF has given to the ratification of the reform of the Mes, speaking of “technical opinion”.

“But the Italians – he said in Porta a Porta in the evening, according to what Ansa reported – have chosen a political government. This is not the Monti government or the Draghi government. This is a political government that has political ideas. And politically I continue to believe that the Mes is not a useful tool for the country”.

Desire for sovereign BTP

A useful tool, for Salvini, would rather be the so-called sovereign BTP or even autarkic BTPwhich has been talked about for months now, which found its first expression, although not dedicated only to Italians, in the BTP Valore, which the Treasury issued on 9 June and which met with enormous success.

“Con Treasury bill issues – my debt is in the hands of the Italians. The Mes is a foreign mechanism, and I would not want the money of Italian savers to go to support holes elsewhere ”, underlined Salvini, underlining the hope that had already been well expressed by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, with her call to arms: “More government bonds to Italians”.

Already after the success of the BTP Valore, Salvini had commented as follows:

“The record of the Btp Valore is an indication of confidence in the country on the part of Italians”defining the Mes as a useless tool.

The Mes case in the Chamber: the center-right is absent

Yesterday, in what has been called an Aventine in reverse, the text of the ratification of the Mes was approved by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber. But to approve it it was practically the opposition, as the centre-right deputies did not show up.

The text is thus passed with the favorable votes of the Pd, ItaliaViva/Azione and +Europa. With the M5s and Avs abstaining, the text asking for the ratification of the MES was thus voted on.

But what happens now?

Today, on the MES, a statement came from Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso who, in a speech at the 52nd annual conference of the Young Entrepreneurs of Confindustria in Rapallo (Genoa), expressed himself as follows:

“The Government has already said that it will get back to decisions of the Parliament. I am very respectful of the political forces expressed there and therefore I am the first to defer to their wishes”.

