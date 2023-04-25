Home » “Green” alliance between Brussels and Oslo
“A month ago we announced that we were working on this alliance, now we have reached” the agreement. This was announced by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference with the Norwegian premier Jonas Gahr Store, speaking of “a new era of privileged cooperation”.

It is “a new green chapter of an already fruitful energy cooperation. From renewable energies to critical raw materials, the EU and Norway are now working together towards zero emissions’”, highlighted von der Leyen.

Climate neutrality

With the new green alliance, Brussels and Oslo commit to climate neutrality by 2050 and to align their national and international climate policies. “It is the second agreement of this type, after the one with Japan” signed in 2021, “e
the first with a European country”von der Leyem underlined again.

The agreement signed by von der Leyen and Gahr Store provides, among other things, to strengthen efforts to combat climate change and deforestation, protect biodiversity, promote the circular economy and the management of the entire life cycle of plastics, develop global standards for the sustainable management of oceans and chemicals and wastesupport the green industrial transition – with a focus on a future strategic partnership on critical raw materials and batteries – and the decarbonisation of transport.

Together less energy dependence on Russia

Still on the subject, von der Leyen, in the press conference at the end of the North Sea summit in Ostend, also wanted to recall that “it was the year of a serious energy crisis triggered by the Russian war, but together we managed to got rid of our dependence on Russian fossil fuels and diversified away from Russia by turning to reliable partners.” “EU citizens have reduced their energy consumption by 20%, but the most important thing is that we have invested massively in renewable energies”, he underlined.

