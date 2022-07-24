Green smart home appliances to the countryside activities will be implemented in all regions shall not set unreasonable and discriminatory entry and exit conditions

In order to accelerate the release of the consumption potential of green and smart home appliances, the Ministry of Commerce, together with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the State Administration for Market Regulation and other departments, has approved the “Several Measures on Promoting the Consumption of Green and Smart Home Appliances”, which has been approved by the State Council and will be released in the near future. At the State Council’s regular policy briefing held on the 22nd, Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping said that at present, my country’s home appliance market is shifting from supply-driven to demand-driven. Shen market potential is huge.

Sheng Qiuping said that the “Several Measures” focused on the needs of improving the quality of life of the people, based on strengthening policy support and measures, and used market-oriented means to make up for the shortcomings of the home appliance market and promote the sustainable development of home appliance consumption.

Stimulate consumption potential by market-oriented means. In recent years, local linkage platforms and merchants have taken multiple measures to promote household appliance consumption and achieved remarkable results. In this regard, the “Several Measures” proposes to implement the activities of trade-in home appliances and green and smart home appliances to the countryside, and encourage qualified places to provide policy and financial support, but shall not set unreasonable and discriminatory entry and exit conditions, and effectively play the role of the market mechanism. , fully mobilize all forces, so that policy dividends benefit more enterprises and the masses.

Improve consumer experience with facilitation measures. At present, there are still some shortcomings in the field of home appliance consumption. Problems such as large safety hazards and poor recycling and utilization of home appliances are still prominent, which not only affects the consumption experience, but also inhibits the willingness to consume. In this regard, the “Several Measures” proposes to implement after-sales service improvement actions for home appliances, strengthen the protection of consumers’ rights and interests, and comprehensively improve the service level of the whole chain of home appliances from production to sales, from installation to maintenance, and from renewal to recycling, so that the people can buy them. Satisfaction, use comfortably, repair with confidence, exchange for peace of mind.

Optimize consumption supply through industrial upgrading. The “Several Measures” proposes to optimize the supply of green and smart home appliances. On the one hand, promote the transformation and upgrading of home appliance manufacturers, launch more green and smart home appliance products that meet different needs, attract more high-quality home appliance products to enter the Chinese market, and continue to supply high-quality home appliances. Meet consumer demand for home appliances. On the other hand, promote the open integration and interconnection of smart home appliance standards, promote the full-scenario application of Internet-based smart home appliances, accelerate the development of digital homes, and effectively improve people’s quality of life.

The promotion of smart home appliances is inseparable from a sound infrastructure. He Yaqiong, director of the Consumer Goods Industry Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will further intensify its efforts to promote the construction of new infrastructure represented by 5G and gigabit optical networks. (Reporter Feng Qiyu)