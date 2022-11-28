The search for executive and middle profiles in this field has grown compared to the beginning of the year, according to W-Executive. Many companies are hiring figures capable of managing and supervising internal consumption, such as sustainability or energy managers, purchasing managers, photovoltaic project managers.

«The real challenge for organizations will be to be chosen by candidates, especially the younger ones: in recent years we have witnessed, in a very high percentage of cases (over 80%) extremely aware assessments by professionals in considering sustainability a driver fundamental factor that weighs in the choice of a new company on a par with projects, corporate climate, salary package and benefits – comments Raffaele Bonfitto, equity partner & founder of W-Executive -. The candidate needs to understand whether the company he is evaluating is sustainable and ethical, an element that was almost totally absent only a few years ago ».

Diversity, inclusion and territory

Not just the environment: inclusion, diversity, territory are among the main topics of interest to new candidates. A growing attention, which no longer affects only areas such as services, digital and finance, but is also consolidated in manufacturing.

«The younger generations – says Laura Piccolo, commercial director of Openjobmetis – no longer choose their career path exclusively based on the economic aspects or by looking at the apprenticeship. The work-life balance becomes a priority and the latter is understood more and more as the realization of one’s own planning. Companies’ attention to the well-being of workers and their prospects become elements of great importance in the choice of candidates».

The analysis of the environmental and social impact of companies is an increasingly frequent step before an interview. «Our way of working has also changed – adds Piccolo -. New professional figures have been created, from the sustainability manager to the diversity manager, and training courses are taking shape. The role of those in charge of human resources has become more proactive, we go looking for talent, without waiting for applications, and we investigate the corporate context in which we could also include them in terms of sustainability policies».