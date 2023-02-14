Green bonds, race for green bonds: boom in requests for Enel and CDP

AND fever and green bond. Accomplices the tensions on rates (last week the European Central Bank announced a tightening of 50 points basis, forecasting further increases in 2023, heeled from the Federal Reserve americana which, grappling with declining inflation, raised them by “only” 25 points” ) which inevitably raise yields, the “appetite” for “green” bonds continues to grow. If on the one hand the sustainability remains the keyword that industry and businesses increasingly need, on the other hand also the financial market moves along similar lines. Proof of this is the principle of this 2023, which in just one month has already recorded a real “race” to bond Esgreceiving requests boom.

Just last week, for example, Deposits and Loans Fund successfully launched its first green bond issue in the amount of 500 million euros: the demand, amounting to more than 2.6 billion euros, was five times the offer with orders coming from more than 130 investors: foreign participation alone reached 80% of the total.

But not only. Today was the (virtuous) turn of Enel: after the success of the launch of Gigafactory 3Sun in Catania which by 2024 will be the largest solar panel factory in Europe with a production capacity of 3GW per year, the energy company led by Francesco Starace he placed due sustainability-linked bonds maturing respectively on February 20, 2031 and February 20, 2043 for a total of 1.5 billion euro, already recording the boom in orders: the issue has received requests for over 3.4 billion euros by institutional investors.

Eni green bonds, the demand boom for over 10 billion

Always on energy frontto collect the record of applications (for over 10 billion) was also Eni. The company headed by Claudio Descalzijust a few weeks ago, launched le first bonds of the group intended for the public in Italy and linked to its own objectives of sustainability with an interest rate set at 4,30% and beyond 300 thousand investorsby registering the Italian record for a bond issue corporate single tranche intended for retail.

“Il success of this operation was extraordinary and amazing. For us, above all, it was a very strong response in terms of trust from the Italian public, and this is the aspect that gives us the greatest satisfaction and strengthens us. Many Italians have believed in what we are doing, both in terms of progressive evolution towards decarbonised industrial processes and products, and of guaranteeing energy security”, commented the CEO of Eni Descalzi after launch.

Green bonds, here’s what they are and how they work

