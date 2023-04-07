Green cars and thousands of workers at risk

“Five months after the installation of gOver Meloni, there has not yet been any concrete fact for the sector automotive. The union then urged the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, to summon a comparison table to define the lines of intervention for financing the car industry”. The said it national secretary of the Cisl Ferdinando Uliano during the presentation in Turin of first quarter report on production at Stellantis Italian sites.

“To date, no steps have been taken to use the resources allocated to the specific automotive fund to encourage the reindustrialization and transformation of the sector – added Uliano -. Only demand incentives are being financed, essential to promote the purchase of vehicles with a 50% higher cost”.

“We have reiterated several times that they must not subtract resources for the reindustrialisation, essential to avoid the negative impact of over 75,000 workers in the auto sector following the change of engines – he added -. The bottom sThe budgeted amount was around 8 billion euros in eight years, just over a billion used just to encourage the purchase of cars”.

Shorten supply chains

For the union it is necessary to shorten the supply chain, bringing to our country the production of all the components that will represent the car of the future: come on semiconductors, give her battery, to the components required for the electric drive, for the autonomous driving, for the digitization and the connectivity. “The government must be aware that without an industrial transition plan that can be activated immediately, ithe risk of dismissal and industrial desertification becomes certainty”.

The situation of the Stellantis plants

Ulianus therefore did the point on the situation of Stellantis in Italy. From the Cisl dossier it emerges how the establishments of Turin, Cassino, Modena, Pomigliano and show positive signs even if some sites come from heavy reductions in recent months. Also Melfi it moves as bad goes Atessa. Everywhere, except for Modena (Maserati), there is no lack of crisis and uncertainty.

Going into details of the plan “Dare Foward 2030” for the transition to electricity, the CISL notes that the company has confirmed the departure of the third gigafactory a Termoli and its implementation from Q1 2023. And that the deal with Toyota on commercial vehicles will have a positive impact in Atessa.

But, concludes the CISL “we must not waste time, the situation of critical issues and strong transformation that the automotive sector as a whole is going through and the negative repercussions weighing on related industries emerge in all their drama from the numerous crisis situations. This requires continuous monitoring of the plan itself”.