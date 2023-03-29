Listen to the audio version of the article

A new industrial center dedicated to green construction is about to be born in Sassuolo. It was designed by the Kerakoll group which in recent days received the green light from the local authorities for the construction of the new site, the 18th globally. Kerakoll is a group that today exceeds 600 million euros in turnover, of which over a third is generated on foreign markets, and has about 2,000 employees and collaborators who work in the 17 production plants in 12 countries.

The new site will cover a total area of ​​over 26,000 square meters on 8 hectares of land purchased by the company in 2011. The completion of the site, which will require an investment of 100 million euros, is expected by 2025 and will allow for a substantial doubling of production capacity.

Speaking of the new Italian factory, the vice president Fabio Sghedoni explains that it is «an investment in the Italian system, with which we give our country confidence and which once again bears witness to Kerakoll’s commitment to the production of sustainable building materials and attentive to the environment and people’s well-being. With this new industrial pole we want to create an innovative production model for our sector. We wanted to think of a place where people work and live well, also providing common areas and areas dedicated to services, including areas dedicated to training and a refreshment room».

In the new hub, which will lead to 100 new hires by 2030, there will be a new production plant dedicated to the entire range of sustainable building products, as well as a warehouse for raw materials, an intensive warehouse for finished products and a service area with new multifunctional spaces. In 2030, when fully operational, the site will be able to produce 325 million kilograms of finished product per year. The range of products of the new plant will include, among others, adhesives for ceramic and natural stone floors and coverings, cementitious grouts, special hydraulic binders, mortars and special products for the recovery of concrete structures, dehumidifying mortars for the renovation of masonry buildings, screeds and waterproofing and moisture-protective products.