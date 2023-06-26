Home » Green Deal: Climate neutral by 2050? The EU threatens to miss its target
Business

Green Deal: Climate neutral by 2050? The EU threatens to miss its target

by admin
Green Deal: Climate neutral by 2050? The EU threatens to miss its target

By 2050, Europe is to become climate-neutral, as the first continent in the world. The so-called Green Deal, presented in December 2019, provides for the restructuring of the economy away from oil, gas and coal towards wind and sun. But the EU threatens to miss its target, as an investigation shows WELT is available.

“The pace of changeover is too slow,” writes the Brussels think tank European Climate Neutrality Observatory, or ECNO for short. According to the experts, if the EU continues as before, it will not fulfill its CO2 promises.

See also  2023 | һشĿȡ½ ƶø _йҾŻ

You may also like

The Selex Group budget towards 19.3 billion in...

Rewe: No more paper brochures – Rewe wants...

Shonda Rhimes the TV series lady who chose...

Ki Group, Board postpones approval of financial statements

Pensions, unions from the minister of labour: “Just...

Spoilers ahead of 2023 MWC Shanghai: Talk about...

Stock market, markets snub Wagner’s march on Moscow

Shortage of skilled workers in IT: “Every profession...

Cybercrime, the third largest economy in the world...

Pfizer halts development of weight-loss drug, stock at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy