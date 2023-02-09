Green house directives, first ok from the European Parliament

The Committee on Industry, Research and Energy of the European Parliament has given the first go-ahead to the so-called “green houses directive” which requires a renewal of the housing stock to make it more efficient and sustainable. There were 49 votes in favour, 18 against and 6 abstentions. The voted text is based on an agreement between the Populars (EPP), Socialists (S&D), Liberals (Renew), Greens and the Left. Against Ecr (of which Fratelli d’Italia is a part) and Id (of which the League is a part). Even Forza Italia, the third party in the government coalition, voted against, despite joining to the Popular Party.

By 2033, therefore, all houses will have to be brought to class “D”, which represents an equivalent annual consumption of 71-90 kw/h per square metre. This is a particularly challenging goal, given that today three quarters of homes in our country are below these standards. In particular, 35.2% is in class G (over 160 kw/h per m2), 24.5% in F (12-160), 16.3% in E (91-120). We are talking about 11 million homes in total.

How much does a green house cost?

Having a more efficient home is obviously a great advantage for both those who live there – reducing consumption and therefore reducing the cost of bills, which today discount a price of around 0.374 euros per Kw/h – and for the environment, because emissions are reduced. But all of this obviously comes at a price. In Italy, for example, it has been estimated that, in the face of savings of 60 billion euros per yearup to 1.4 trillion could be needed over the decade, as Milano Finanza has pointed out.

The Superbonus launched by previous governments had the merit of making home modernization work totally deductible. But it showed immediately the Achilles heel of our country, with operations far beyond fraud, inflated estimates, incomplete appraisals. So much so that the current executive has chosen not to renew this relief, without however finding alternatives. Because, needless to go around it, redoing a house – especially a single one – costs a lot of money. For a detached house, even 300 thousand euros may be needed between thermal insulation, fixtures, roof renovation and so on.

Things are a little better, so to speak, in condominiums, where the costs for the facades are shared among the various tenants. But even in that case it is difficult to be able to spend less than 30 thousand euros. Not to mention that new boilers are also needed, preferably condensing (from 2,000 euros upwards), thermovalves for radiators, heat pumps and so on. In short, if the construction of a house from scratch, also thanks to the green mortgages that are disbursed by banks and which guarantee more competitive rates, represents a nice incentive, the discourse on the existing housing stock is very different.

