ROMA – “Climate neutrality” by 2050. To achieve the goal, the EU directive on green homes, which this afternoon will be discussed and tomorrow at 12 definitively voted by the EU Parliament in plenary session a Strasbourgprovides that all residential buildings in member countries must be classified, on a scale from A to G according to their energy performance, at least at level E by 2030, and at level D by 2033.