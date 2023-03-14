Home Business Green houses: ok to the directive on energy efficiency
ROMA – Yes from the European Parliament to directive on green houses, with 343 in favor and 216 against. The directive, which will now however have to be negotiated through the trilogue, i.e. negotiations between the European Parliament itself, the Commission and the European Council, and therefore may still be subject to modifications, provides that all residential buildings in the member countries must be classified, on a scale from A to G according to their energy performance, at least at level E by 2030, and at level D by 2033in order to reach the climate neutrality by 2050.

