BRUSSELS. Thermal insulation for lower energy consumption. An intervention that passes through the replacement of windows and doors which in Italy require renovation works for over three million private homes. Interventions and works to be carried out by 2033, according to the proposal for a directive on energy efficiency in buildings presented by the European Commission in December 2021 and currently under examination in Parliament. The figures provided in Brussels indicate between 3.1 million and 3.7 million buildings that need to be renovated to meet sustainability goals.

The original version

Be careful, though. The numbers circulated in the EU capital refer to the original version of the directive, that of December 2021, so the situation could change depending on how the MEPs express themselves (vote in the Industry commission scheduled for 9 February, then the Chamber) and, subsequently, with the inter-institutional negotiation with the Council.

The European Commission is asking States to ensure that Member States ensure that all residential properties achieve “at the latest” by 2030 at least the energy performance class F, the penultimate in terms of efficiency in the classification system that goes from A to G, to reach class E after 1 January 2033. It is according to this proposal that between 3.1 million and 3.7 million buildings should be worked on, according to estimates.

The objectives

Parliament, in the text under discussion, proposes more ambitious objectives and faster times. By January 1, 2030, all residential properties will have to return to energy class E, and three years later it will be mandatory to switch to class D. In this case, the work of estimates and interventions is more complicated. Currently in Italy the energy performance certificates (Ape) certify for over 70% of the total residential real estate classes lower than category D. This means that approximately 10.5 million single-family and multi-family units could be affected by the new standards required.

The classes

The classification system in use for buildings based on energy consumption provides for a descending scale from category A to category G. Each letter corresponds to an average annual consumption of kilowatt hours per square metre. Following the alphabetical order, the sooner you are in the order and the less you consume to keep the property at the right temperature. In a nutshell: almost zero consumption (A), very low consumption (B), almost good consumption (C), consumption to be improved (D), inadequate consumption (E), high consumption (F), unsustainable consumption (G) .

At least in Italy, category E refers to buildings built 30-40 years ago. In fact, the most widespread situation, which requires a considerable effort in terms of interventions and costs to adapt as the European Parliament would like. These are houses and offices with large losses, without cladding, with fixtures and windows to be replaced, which consume between 90 and 120 kWh per metre2 per year. To be promoted to category D, consumption must be reduced by 25% compared to the starting situation.

.