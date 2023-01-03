Listen to the audio version of the article

It is a hydrogen-powered price list, the (restricted) one that christens the industrial plans chosen by the IPcei, the European Commission’s program in support of European projects of common interest. Enel, Iveco Group, Fincantieri, Snam Rete Gas and Industrie De Nora (among the selected projects also those of Ansaldo Energia and Alstom Ferroviaria, unlisted) are at the forefront of this common strategic direction and will benefit, together with other European companies, from a total budget…