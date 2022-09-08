Listen to the audio version of the article

The project for the hydrogen pole in Puglia, called Green Hydrogen Valley, which includes plants for the production of green hydrogen in Taranto, Brindisi and Cerignola in the Foggiano, takes a step forward.

Overall, they will have an electrolysis capacity of 220 MW powered by approximately 400 MW of photovoltaic solar energy. Once fully operational, the three plants will be able to produce a total of up to about 300 million normal cubic meters of renewable hydrogen per year, which will feed the industries of the Apulian area and sustainable mobility also through the introduction into the local gas network. .

After the agreements of a year ago, the step forward is represented by the acquisition by Edison and Saipem respectively of 50% of 10% of the company Alboran Hydrogen Brindisi srl. The latter will take care of the implementation of the Puglia Green Hydrogen Valley project. In addition, Saipem also holds an exclusive right to carry out the project. Of the three Apulian hydrogen poles, the Brindisi one is at an advanced stage. The construction of a green hydrogen production plant using electrolysers with a capacity of 60 MW powered by a dedicated photovoltaic field is planned. The project was proposed for the IPCEI European funding call (Important Projects of Common European Interest).

Even if the gas situation has strongly changed the energy scenario, so much so that in Brindisi, Enel will put the coal-fired power plant back into operation for now, destined to be shut down in 2025, the goal of decarbonisation remains in any case. valid and current. For the companies involved in the Apulian project, “hydrogen is one of the reference energy carriers to achieve the decarbonisation objectives set by the national and European strategy for 2030 and 2050 and Puglia Green Hydrogen Valley aims to accelerate the spread of green hydrogen in the national energy mix “.

The perspective of Ilva and the conversion of the former Cementir

“The project – it is highlighted – has a strong local relevance, considering that Puglia absorbs more energy than the average for its industrial sector and represents about 6% of the sector’s national energy consumption”.

Suffice it to consider that the former Ilva di Taranto is highly energy-intensive but is also at the center of an important decarbonization plan articulated over ten years which provides for a total investment of about 5 billion euros with the modification of the current production cycle. In addition, for some months now a proposal has been on the regional table for the conversion of the former Cementir of Taranto, which has been at a standstill for some time, to make it a hydrogen pole. And the flag project of the PNRR also focuses on hydrogen, which the governor of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano, signed with Prime Minister Mario Draghi on 8 June.

Underlining how Puglia is the first producer in Italy of energy from renewable sources, and among other things new, important investments are in the pipeline for offshore wind with Odra Energia off Salento and Kailia Energia off Brindisi, at Palazzo Chigi Emiliano said that there is “the need for technological transformation of the largest steel plant in Europe and therefore we have nominated Taranto to be the pole, if possible national, for the experimentation of technologies that will allow the use of hydrogen also in the industrial phase of ‘steel”. The Apulian project for green hydrogen is worth more than 500 million euros, says the Region.

Companies: engaged in the green hydrogen supply chain

As for the entry of Saipem and Edison into Alboran Brindisi, “with this project Edison confirms its commitment to the development of the entire green hydrogen supply chain, a technology that is synergistic to the company’s core business and a key element in the its strategic development plan.

In particular, the company aims to use green hydrogen to replace fossil fuels in energy-intensive industrial processes and to make heavy transport sustainable ”. So declares Giovanni Brianza, CEO of Edison Next, a company of the Edison Group. While Fabrizio Botta, Saipem’s chief commercial officer, states: “The initiative is strategic within the framework of our technological plan which provides for the development of” Low Carbon “solutions enabling innovative business models and confirms us as the ideal partner to support our customers. in the energy transition and towards Net Zero “.