Sustainability drives consumption. This is supported by Nomisma, which has just published the latest update of the Consumer Packaging Observatory: according to analysts from the Bologna-based institute, 65% of Italians prefer to put products that have more sustainable packaging in their carts. The analysis also found that 76% of families would like the sustainability scores of each individual product to be indicated on food labels. According to the research, 58% of Italians are adopting waste reduction strategies.

Respect for the environment has therefore entered into consumer choices: for 35% it represents a determining factor for future choices, while 57% declare that they already take it into account today. Specifically, energy and water are the areas in which 80% of families pay the most attention, followed by the purchase of food and drink products (77%), and mobility and travel (56%).

A product without overpacking (58%), entirely recyclable (56%), with reduced quantities of plastic (47%) contains the three sustainability characteristics most sought after by consumers, notes the Nomisma Observatory. Beverage carton is most perceived as sustainable in beverages (59%). When it comes to packaged products, on the other hand, glass is considered the greenest material (67%). The information on the label that most influences food purchasing choices are the origin of the raw materials (in 54% of cases), the methods of recycling the packaging (48%), the production methods of the product (40%), the environmental impact of the packaging (38%), the supply chain and supply chain (36%). “67% of Italians are convinced that, even if there will be a drop in inflation, prices will not return to the normal levels of recent years with direct consequences on the shopping cart – commented Silvia Zucconi, head of market intelligence & business information at Nomisma – despite an erosion of purchasing power and the inevitable recourse to savings strategies, however, the sensitivity of Italians towards the purchase of products characterized by a packaging which must not only present sustainability characteristics, but which it should also be a vehicle for transmitting values ​​and information useful for supporting the purchasing decision».

