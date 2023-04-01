The EU is now increasingly entering into the settlement competition for sustainable industries. Too little – too late? At least when it comes to making industrial policy in the interests of employees and citizens. Social issues of industrial-ecological conversion are of secondary importance in the strategy.

Comeback attempt(s) of industrial policy

With the announcement of the European Green Deal in 2019, the European Commission under Ursula von der Leyen tried to position the EU globally as a green pioneer in terms of future-oriented, sustainable economic policy. The mobilization of significant public funds is intended to support the transition to climate-neutral production and value creation and to increase the international competitiveness of European locations and companies.

So the European Green Deal are a third of Investments from the NextGenerationEU recovery plan and the current long-term EU budget 2021-2027 totaling €1.8 trillion dedicated to euros. A whole series of so-called Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEIs) have already been launched to promote applied research and to establish and expand strategic key technologies, i.e. those relevant to digital and green transformation.

Despite these big announcements, the funds provided and also ambitious climate targets in the EU – at least 55 percent less net greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 – no decisive progress has been made so far. In concrete terms, this means that no significant reduction in emissions could be achieved in terms of quantity in the direction of the “net zero” targets. The same applies to the goal of reducing the strong dependency on strategic and critical raw materials, which the EU has had on its radar for some time. And she’s already twice in the current commission period EU Industrial Strategy subjected to an update – without a decisive breakthrough.

It has now been forced from outside to take more decisive action. There were four important factors that put the Commission under massive pressure to act:

the energy crisis, triggered by the dependence of many EU countries on Russian natural gas,

persistent problems in the supply chains,

China’s pursuit and claim to technology leadership in important future sectors such as solar energy, battery cells or electromobility and

an ambitious Inflation Reduction Act in the US.

Europe as an industrial location seems to be being called into question in many respects – and with it the long-term existence of high-quality industrial jobs. Above all, the announcement by the USA that it would tie generous subsidies (around 370 billion US dollars) to domestic US production triggered heated debates between representatives of both economic areas. This new US protectionism is in tension with the EU strategy of open strategic autonomy.

A green industrial plan for the carbon neutral era

A liberation should now the Green Deal Industrial Plan which was announced in mid-March 2023. The plan is intended to complement existing efforts to transform industry under the European Green Deal and the EU Industrial Strategy, including the Circular Economy Action Plan. The plan consists of four pillars:

1. A favorable regulatory environment for net-zero industry to lead the EU in cleantech innovation,

2. faster access to finance,

3. Competencies for workers and professionals and

4. Open trade for resilient supply chains.

The temporary flexibilisation of state aid law through a new temporary framework “to support the economy following the Russian attack on Ukraine – crisis management and management of change” is already in force and is also covered in the green industrial plan under pillar two. This easing of the subsidy regime is to be viewed critically due to the prevailing subsidy competition, which is likely to lead to a fragmentation of the internal market and a further increase in economic disparities (geographical and social, at company and asset level) within the EU. Rather, as with the IPCEIs, strategic targets with strict socio-ecological conditions are needed. However, even more binding than these.

A Net Zero Industry Acta law about critical raw materials (Critical Raw Material Act) and the Reform of the EU electricity market are the legal initiatives and give legal form to the reorientation of EU industrial policy, which has so far only been given as a strategy. Part of the industrial plan is also the establishment of a EU hydrogen bankto accelerate the implementation of the European hydrogen strategy.

Four pillars, no macroeconomic control

The Green Industrial Plan contains a number of necessary elements and could pave the way for rapid steps towards climate neutrality. However, it remains stuck in the logic of supply-side policy measures and competition for settlements – such as the acceleration of procedures.

As part of the first pillar is intended to support industrial production in the area of ​​key technologies in the EU. The legal proposal is primarily aimed at strengthening the manufacturing capacity of products that are of central importance for achieving the goal of climate neutrality and European competitiveness. This involves batteries, wind turbines, heat pumps, solar systems, electrolysis and technologies for carbon capture and storage. A production capacity of 40 percent of the EU demand for green technologies is to be achieved by 2030. There is no explicit obligation to produce in the EU or to buy European products. The EU does not require regional production for the granting of subsidies, but it provides a new framework and creates incentives. However, further specifications for the regionalization of production, such as “buy at home” or “local content” clauses, are currently being discussed again or introduced in some countries.

These activities are to be coordinated and discussed in a new “Net Zero Industry Platform” to be set up. The platform is made up of the Commission, Member States, industry representatives and experts. Employees and their representatives are not listed, which contradicts the idea of ​​social dialogue and suggests that the employment aspect has no place in the industrial plan.

The central aim of the Net Zero Industry Act is to speed up the approval process and increase the obligation on the public sector to award public contracts in a climate-neutral manner. It is necessary that ecological and social standards are observed when simplifying regulatory, planning and procurement law. Driving over procedural rights, nature conservation and neighborhood interests cannot be in the spirit of a just transformation.

In addition, state aid law was relaxed for a limited period in the context of the crisis and ecological change. It is controversial that and how the Commission is making the state aid rules for state subsidies more flexible. There are fears of a subsidy race within the EU, from which the financially strong member states would benefit disproportionately. The Commission is also aware that only a few Member States can provide state aid on a significant scale and will therefore only be a limited solution.

Therefore should in the second pillar In the medium term, a “European Sovereignty Fund” should be created to compensate for regional inequalities. From the point of view of employees, it would be crucial to ensure that national tax incentives or benefits that are granted on the basis of changed state aid regulations are based on uniform criteria across the EU and also take employee interests into account.

Die third pillar aims to improve skills. The transformation towards climate neutrality has a major impact on the labor market. At the same time, there is an increasing need for labor in the climate-relevant sectors. It is positive that the highest priority is to ensure job changes and secure high-quality jobs through training and further education. However, it remains unclear with which labor market policy measures this is to be implemented in concrete terms and how member states are to be held accountable. From the employee’s perspective, a right to further training and the establishment of further training funds, into which companies must also pay, is also necessary. An offensive for training and further education must also be accompanied by legal claims.

Die fourth pillar of the industrial plan involves shaping trade policy in the interests of the transition to a clean economy. Regardless of the widespread criticism of EU trade agreements that in their current form they are at the expense of the climate, employees and the environment, the EU Commission is still sticking to them as a central component of its foreign trade activities. From the point of view of the employees, social and climate policy objectives should be the focus and concrete plans should be drawn up on how the decarbonization of trade and the socio-ecological restructuring of the entire economy can be promoted.

Not too much, not too little, but certainly no just transition

Is the Green Deal Industrial Plan a big hit or just another announced EU project like there have been many before? – Well, probably a bit of both.

Measured against earlier policies, where the EU behaved as a haven for the free market economy, a green industrial plan that pours active industrial policy into legal acts can be seen as an ideological breach of taboo. Admittedly, the implementation shows a mixed picture.

The Commission is trying to support new, green technologies and production methods and is developing a very wide range of measures to promote the economy. In view of the existing challenges and the constantly accelerating climate crisis, an acceleration of the transformation, including through funding, is necessary, essential and certainly welcome. Targeted location promotion would have been unthinkable a few years ago. However, it is also evident that the interests of employees are not protected to the same extent within the framework of the support measures. Because social conditions are missing in the plan.

A Just Transition means and requires more than just investments in green technologies and industries. Public funds and economic policy measures may only be made available on condition that they create job security and high job quality as well as sustainable prosperity. This would require a clear commitment to compliance with collective agreements in the new industry regulations and to union participation in merger and investment decisions at company level. However, location and employment guarantees from beneficiary companies would also be necessary for more planning security, including for employees. So what is needed is not only a green, but also a social and just plan for a climate-neutral age.