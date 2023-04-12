Home Business Green light from the government to the Def. Three billion for cutting the wedge
Business

Green light from the government to the Def. Three billion for cutting the wedge

by admin
Green light from the government to the Def. Three billion for cutting the wedge

ROME – A cut in the tax wedge for the benefit of low- to medium-income employees. AND the Document of economics and financeapproved by the Council of Ministers, to indicate the destination of the mini dowry of 3 billion that the government has obtained from the updated forecasts on the trend of the economy. The difference between the trend deficit (4.35% of GDP) and the programmatic one, which remains at 4.5%, as indicated in the Update Note to the November Def, in fact opens up a small gap.

See also  Caixin China's manufacturing PMI fell to 50.4 in July, the expansion rate slowed down | PMI_Sina Finance_Sina Network

You may also like

Value stocks offer protection against inflation

Vivendi’s pressure on Tim’s board of directors increases:...

Termination due to sick leave

New book by Matthias Weik

From the Def cuts to the tax wedge...

Economy: Dax slightly in the green at midday...

Africa: Great Britain calls on almost half of...

Sanctions against Russia: where are the billions of...

Carlo Calenda and the aut aut to Renzi:...

Energy Policy: Nuclear Phase-Out: Radiant Legacy | nd-aktuell.de

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy