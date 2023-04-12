ROME – A cut in the tax wedge for the benefit of low- to medium-income employees. AND the Document of economics and financeapproved by the Council of Ministers, to indicate the destination of the mini dowry of 3 billion that the government has obtained from the updated forecasts on the trend of the economy. The difference between the trend deficit (4.35% of GDP) and the programmatic one, which remains at 4.5%, as indicated in the Update Note to the November Def, in fact opens up a small gap.