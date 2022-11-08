ROME. Green light from the European Commission to disburse the second 21 billion tranche of the Italian NRP. The disbursement follows Italy’s request made at the end of last June and the positive evaluation of the request for payment communicated by the Commission on 27 September last.

To obtain the second tranche, Italy had to complete 44 ‘milestones’ (qualitative objectives) and 1 target (quantitative objective). The roadmap, successfully completed, included among the main reforms that of public administration, education and the circular economy, while investments include those on ultra-broadband and 5G, R&D, social inclusion and territorial health care. Many reforms, such as government and education reforms, will require further steps to be completed within the next year.

According to what is learned, the implementation of the plan has so far gone very well, especially considering the considerable size of the Italian NRP compared to that of other countries. This is an ambitious plan which, according to experts, requires constant attention from both the Italian and European authorities. So much so that Brussels will send a mission to Rome, to take stock of the situation, at the beginning of December. Also to understand how to implement the part of the investments relating to Repower EU.

To obtain the third tranche of 19 billion euros, Italy will have to complete 39 milestones and 16 targets by the end of the year. Among the main reforms expected by 2022 is the approval of the annual law on competition and the reform of local public services, that of justice and the labor market. As investments, however, it will be necessary to move forward on the digitization of the Public Administration, on sustainable transport, smart grids and energy efficiency. In the first half of 2023, however, it will be necessary to work to obtain the fourth tranche of 16 billion, reaching 20 milestones and 7 targets. First of all, it will be necessary to complete the implementation of the civil and criminal justice reform, the procurement code and the reform of the civil service.