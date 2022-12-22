Listen to the audio version of the article

The national Equity in Health program is underway, which will have 625 million euros available between now and 2027, between Fers, ESF+ funds and national co-financing, with the aim of making access to health services more equitable. It is an absolute novelty of the 2021-2027 programming of the European structural funds in Italy, which joins other largely confirmed national programs and 38 regional programmes. The reasons for this choice made by the previous government are not encouraging: they must be sought in the first place in the progressive aging of the population, which requires new investments in the National Health Service (SSN) to guarantee a real universality of services, and above all in the overall worsening of the conditions socio-economic conditions of citizens, even if with great inequalities between north and south. Although the program is national, therefore managed centrally by the Ministry of Health which is the managing authority, the recipients of the funds are the seven regions of the South – Molise, Basilicata, Campania, Calabria, Puglia, Sicily and Sardinia – which in the last years have shown an increase in the number of people affected by the phenomenon of health poverty, i.e. individuals who are unreachable or invisible to the NHS and who therefore do not receive the treatment, therapeutic or preventive, to which they are entitled.

Program priorities

The program has four priority areas of intervention, identified both for their urgency, but also in a perspective of complementarity with the objectives of the Pnrr which do not explicitly cover the targets of vulnerable populations that cohesion funds aim to achieve.

1) The first objective concerns the fight against health poverty by reducing access barriers to health and social health services for vulnerable people – such as migrants or people without income and fixed abode – by acting on proximity medicine and the creation of health communities capable of reaching the resident population also outside the hospitals.

2) The second area concerns investment in mental health care. In the Regions covered by the program there is a low number of territorial psychiatric structures – in Molise n. 1.1 facilities per 100,000 inhabitants, 1.4 in Campania and Puglia, 1.5 in Basilicata, 1.7 in Sardinia, compared to an average of 2.9 in the remaining autonomous regions and provinces. Furthermore, there is a scarce ability to quickly identify and take charge of the patient, compared instead to a more frequent recourse to compulsory health treatments, interventions that are often stigmatizing for those who undergo them, and which should be resorted to only in cases of extreme severity and urgency. Through the establishment of partnerships between Municipalities and third sector bodies, we will try to reach early those who experience mental illness, without – where possible – removing them from the community.

3) The third priority concerns gender health through the strengthening of counseling centres. If the gold standard would provide for one center for every 20,000 inhabitants, the Ministry’s numbers speak of one center for every 65,000 inhabitants in Molise and one for every 40,000 in Campania, with the relative fatigue of services often indispensable for the female population most susceptible to exclusion society, such as migrant women.

4) Finally, the plan devotes funding to strengthening cancer screening programs that are failing to reach a satisfactory number of users in the South.

The first interventions

The Ministry of Health – which is also the Plan Management Authority – has already scheduled two priority projects. The first is the experimental activation – already scheduled for January 2024 – of personalized therapeutic-rehabilitative projects (PTRP). Funded with 145 million euros between ESF+ funds and the national quota, the project aims to promote a new model of proximity assistance for those who develop mental illness through inclusive and participatory care pathways. The second intervention instead concerns the structural and technological strengthening of the services for the prevention of oncological diseases. With the aim of improving the number of screening tests in the South – which according to the Ministry of Health is always below the minimum guarantee threshold – the program will intervene with 76 million euros – divided between ERDF funds and co-financing – to reorganize the network points for screening also through the opening of new laboratories in existing health areas, as well as through the purchase of motorhomes equipped with digital mammography devices. The procedures for the acquisition of the assets and the start of the works are scheduled for October 2023, while the new screening points will be operational by the end of 2024.