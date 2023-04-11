Green light to the Def, in 2023 GDP will grow by 1%, deficit to 4.5%

The Council of Ministers has given the green light to the Def of 2023 for the three-year period 2024-2026. Here are the highlights.

Debt

In 2022 the debt/GDP ratio was 144.4%, 1.3 percentage points lower than last November’s DBP forecast. A decrease which, in line with the objectives indicated in the programmatic scenario, will continue to progressively decrease in 2023, to 142.1%, in 2024, to 140.9% in 2025, until it reaches 140.4% in 2026. However, they cannot be the effects of reducing the debt/GDP ratio that could have been recorded if the super bonus had not reduced the impacts on public finance balances that have been recorded so far have been ignored.

Deficit

The Def points to gradually reduce, but to a significant and sustained extent over time, the deficit and debt of the Public Administration in relation to GDP. Consistent with this objective, the Government confirms the net debt targets set out in last November’s document: 4.5% in 2023, 3.7% in 2024, 3.0% in 2025, up to 2.5% in 2026.

Pil

In the tendential scenario with current legislation, the GDP is expected to grow by 0.9 percent in 2023 (programmatic 1) ― figure revised upwards compared to the November DBP, in which 2023 growth was set at 0.6 per cent ― of 1.4 per cent in 2024 (programmatic 1.5) of 1, 3 percent in 2025 and 1.1 percent in 2026 (same percentages in the planning).

The estimate for 2024 is therefore revised downwards (from 1.9%) compared to last November. The projection for 2025 is in line with the DBP, while the expected deceleration for 2026 is due to methodological practices agreed at EU level.

Additional 2023 resources for tax wedge cut

Against an estimated deficit trend for the current year of 4.35 per cent of GDP, maintaining the existing deficit target (4.5 per cent) will make it possible to introduce, with a measure soon to be implemented, a cut in the social security contributions payable by employees with medium-low incomes of over 3 billion for the current year.

This will support household purchasing power and contribute to moderating wage growth. Together with similar measures contained in the budget law, this decision demonstrates the Government’s attention to protecting workers’ purchasing power and, at the same time, to wage moderation to prevent a dangerous wage-price spiral.

Tax reduction

The Def also forecasts a downward trend in the tax burden which should go from 43.3% in 2023 to 42.7% by 2026.

Pnrr

The government is working to obtain the third installment of the Pnrr. Interlocutions are underway with the European institutions for the revision and remodulation of some of the interventions envisaged by the Pnrr and the related milestones and targets. Furthermore, the REPowerEU chapter of the program is currently being developed, which will also include, inter alia, new investments.