Even mortgages can be green

There is the normal mortgage and then also the one for the “green” house. Financing the construction or purchase of an energy class B or higher home costs less. Not that the difference is abysmal but in a time of high interest rates even 0.10% lessthis is on average the savings granted by banks, it can be convenient.

In some cases, a green mortgage can also be requested for the renovation of a house with a view to energy efficiency. Some banks allow the green mortgage at favorable conditions provided that the home complies with the current energy efficiency requirements set by the European Union or a redevelopment is envisaged aimed at increase energy performance by 30%.. It should be emphasized that green funding is part of the European development plan Energy efficient Mortgages Action Plan (EeMAP) introduced in 2019 by European Mortgage Federation (EMF).

A way to make Italian properties more efficient?

Applying for a green mortgage it can therefore also serve for the energy efficiency of the real estate assets which accounts for at least 60% of houses in class G and F. And therefore, by encouraging this measure, the energy efficiency of buildings required by the EU could be met, bringing houses to at least class D, by 2030. Failure to adapt the law should lead to penalties and, as a consequence, also to the loss of value of the properties.

There is no doubt that having an efficient home is an excellent solution and, in fact, that was the purpose of the Superbonus 110%. Unfortunately the abuse of the discount on the invoice, which has led to the increase in costs between 20 and 25% by the construction companies, has made the measure unsustainable for the state coffers. By contrast an incentive that may include a discount on rates reserved for green mortgages for energy efficiencywith all the necessary checks, could be a sustainable way to improve the ancient real estate assets of the Italians.

But the discount is small (for now)

At the moment the green mortgages offered, also due to the recent increases in interest rates by the ECB, are not particularly different from those reserved for homes in energy class lower than B. Just to give a few examples of green mortgages as shown in the table created for Truth&Business from the comparison portal Facile.it considering a property worth 180 thousand euros and requesting 70% of the value, i.e. 126 thousand euros, the monthly installment with a rate of 3.60%, is 623 euros per month for the rate fixed and 608 for variable (rate 3.43%).

On the other hand, considering a property with an energy class higher than B, the monthly installment for a property of the same value would be 630 euros per month with a fixed rate of 3.71% and 615 euros per month with a variable rate. But, encouraging the possibility of accessing mortgages at discounted rates could be the way forward for the energy efficiency of Italian real estate assets.